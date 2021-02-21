Karnataka to host Khelo India University Games 2021

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

The second edition of the Khelo India University Games 2021 will be hosted by Karnataka, state Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju announced on Sunday. Besides the Jain University in the city, other venues in Karnataka will also host the multi-sports event.

The competition, which is conducted in the U25 age group, will also witness the introduction of Yogasana and Mallakhamb, lending a further traditional feel as well. With these events being included, there is a growing hope that the number of athletes will go beyond last year. 3182 athletes featured in the first edition in Bhubaneswar.

Rijiju, who has always stressed on the need of spotting talent from different regions of the country, feels the KIUG lens will play an important role in sporting special talents at the university level.

"Countries that have great sporting performance have often drawn their sporting heroes from the University level athletes. In the US for instance, the University Games are the bedrock of Olympic champions. In India,we need a sustained, focussed plan to identify talent from universities and I am happy that we have been able to do that with KIUG. This year, with the inclusion of the indigenous games to the competition, I’m hopeful that the number of participants will be even more."

The KIUG, which aims to develop and eye future champions, took birth after the Khelo India Youth Games, which was deemed a success. The chief minister expressed happiness with the state being chosen as the official host and promised full support. “We are privileged to be hosting KIUG 2021, I am confident that the Games will produce some of the best future champions of India. The Govt of Karnataka will leave no stone unturned to make the University games a massive success.”