STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Viswanathan Anand takes up extensive role in 'Global Chess League' 

The League aims to engage players from all levels -- professional or otherwise -- and will be played in a franchise format, the IT company announced on Monday.

Published: 22nd February 2021 06:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

Five-time World Chess Champion Viswanathan Anand

Five-time World Chess Champion Viswanathan Anand (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tech Mahindra on Monday roped in former world champion Viswanathan Anand in an extensive role for a first-of-its-kind "Global Chess League".

The League aims to engage players from all levels -- professional or otherwise -- and will be played in a franchise format, the IT company announced on Monday.

The league will have eight franchise owned teams from across the world.

The teams will comprise a mix of titled women and men players along with juniors and wildcard entrants playing each other in a round robin format with the final League structure and team details to be announced in due course.

"A moment of personal pride. Proud to announce a truly Global event with an Indian connect," Grandmaster Anand tweeted.

It was also announced that Anand, five-time World champion and Indian Chess Grandmaster will "mentor, partner, advise and help shape the league".

Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group, said, "Chess still has an incipient and largely untapped potential across the globe.

Recently, there has been a surge of interest post the online Chess Olympiad and the enormous popularity of a TV series based on the game.

"We hope that the creation of a league will harness this resurgence of interest and bring about a renaissance in the world of chess."

Anand on his part said, "chess is a game that is played by millions around the world.

At this time, a unique opportunity exists to popularize it further and dramatically enhance its visibility through a global league powered by technology.

" He said he was personally happy to partner with a technology provider like Tech Mahindra, whose endorsement and promotion will certainly elevate the sport to a higher level.

"There is a renewed interest in the game of chess and through this unique global league format, we will be able to keep the spirit of chess intact and ensure the right platform is provided to upcoming talent," Anand added.

The Indian team last year won the Online Olympiad jointly with Russia for its first-ever gold at the global event.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Global Chess League Viswanathan Anand
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp