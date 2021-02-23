STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Swim nationals from March 24 in Rajkot

The federation, however, is not very perturbed as its objective is to give a feel of competition to the senior swimmers as early as possible.

Published: 23rd February 2021 11:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 11:50 PM   |  A+A-

Swimming

For representational purposes

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Swimmers in the country can finally heave a sigh of relief. Competitions are set to
begin by next month. The Swimming Federation of India is conducting last year's postponed senior nationals in Rajkot from March 24 to 27. Not just high qualifying standard but strict swimming restrictions that kept swimmers away from the pools in several states is expected to affect the turnout. 

The federation, however, is not very perturbed as its objective is to give a feel of competition to the senior swimmers as early as possible. "Senior swimmers have already started swimming in various states," said SFI secretary Monal Chokshi. "We want to start and give our senior swimmers a platform to compete. They need to start somewhere. They have not competed for a long time and this will give them some kind of a feel of competitions. Almost everywhere training has started."  

When pointed out that some of the states could not start training because of closure of pools, Choksi said, the federation would be considerate towards those state units that cannot send their swimmers. "The 2021 senior and junior nationals will be held in June and definitely before the Olympic qualifying cycle ends," the secretary said. "By that time all our swimmers will be back in training." 

The ongoing senior national camp at Padukone-Dravid Center for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru has been extended to March 22.  The SFI has planned to make some changes for the year. Water polo and diving championships will be held separately, not alongside swimming. They are also planning an all India ranking tournament based on time trial format to ensure more participation of the swimmers. 

Sports science expert at the camp 

Sports science expert Dr Genadijus Sokolovas has been conducting several tests, including a swim power test, which can help check every aspect of the stroke and even breathing while swimming. Biomechanics based technique analysis, start and turn analysis, lactate profiles for training zones and recovery protocols were some of the other tests.

"They have so much room to be faster. It's about learning how to swim correctly. Main thing for the Indian swimmers is to develop better beginning strokes. It's important not to overuse the arm , they need to use the body and arms to get faster. Some of them need to work under water as well. If they improve these, then they will be much faster. By the next Olympics, multiple A cuts can be there. Tokyo Olympics will be hard, there are just six months," Sokolovas added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Swim nationals
India Matters
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid negative test results must for people coming to Delhi from 5 states
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Most buses in TN may be off roads from Feb 25 due to strike
Lessons that China learnt from the Ladakh standoff
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC rejects plea for extra chance in UPSC exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp