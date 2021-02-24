Aniyan Midhun of Kerala set to make his mark for India in Wushu Championship

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala native Aniyan Midhun is all set to participate in the South Asian Wushu Championship that will be held in Nepal next month.

The Thrissur native will be competing in the 70-kg category and he is part of the ten-member wushu team and is the only one from the south of India in the Indian contingent.

Midhun is a black belt in karate and he is also a national champion in wushu as well as kickboxing. In fact, the 28-year-old was introduced to wushu when he was in fifth standard and hasn't looked back since.

After getting selected to the Thrissur Sports Council, he went onto participate in various competitions and also won a handful of medals.

"I am looking forward to this challenge and I want to do a good job for my country. It is a proud feeling that I get to represent India and I hope I can make this opportunity count," he said.

He is currently training with veteran coach Kuldeep Handu who is an Arjuna Award winner and the Indian wushu head coach.

Interestingly, besides being a wushu player, he is also a state-level boxer and when he is not competing in competitions, he trains close to 70 students back home in Thrissur.

