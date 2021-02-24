Tiger Woods awake and responsive after long surgical procedure

By Agencies

Golf legend Tiger Woods, who was seriously injured in a car accident, is awake and recovering, said the latest statement on Wednesday.

The statement posted on the player's Twitter account said, "He has undergone long surgical procedure on his lower right leg and ankle after being brought to the hospital."

The 45-year-old player is recovering in the hospital now.

Earlier, Tiger Woods suffered serious injuries to both legs as his car flew off the road and flipped several times Tuesday near Los Angeles in a crash he was "very fortunate" to survive, law enforcement officials who found the US golf legend said.

Verdes:Workers move a vehicle after a rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., a suburb of Los Angeles. (Photo | AP)

Woods did not appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol during the early-morning incident, and underwent surgery after the roll-over collision, said Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

Dr Ashwin Mahanjan, MD, Chief Medical Officer & Interim CEO at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, said in the statement, "Mr. Woods suffered significant orthopaedic injuries to his right lower extremity that were treated during emergency surgery by Orthopaedic trauma specialists."

Woods shattered the tibia and fibula bones of his lower right leg in multiple locations.

Those injuries were stabilized with a rod in the tibia. "Additional injuries to the bones in the foot and ankle required screws and pins," it added.

The lengthy surgery also reduced swelling.

Woods, one of the most successful golfers of all time, has won 15 major golf championships.

"Sending my prayers to @TigerWoods and his family tonight -- here's to a speedy recovery for the GOAT of golf," said former US president Barack Obama.

"If we've learned anything over the years, it's to never count Tiger out."

Fellow ex-president Donald Trump, speaking to Fox, urged Woods to "get better and get out there because we all miss him."

The statement ended with words, "There are no further updates at this timea and we thank you for your well-wishes and privacy for him and his family. - TGR"

(With inputs from AFP, PTI)