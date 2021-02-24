Tiger Woods taken to hospital after California car crash
Woods had to be extricated from the vehicle with the “jaws of life” tools, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.
LOS ANGELES: Golf star Tiger Woods was injured Tuesday in a vehicle rollover in Los Angeles County, authorities said.
Woods was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries. The vehicle sustained major damage, the sheriff's department said.
A call to Woods’ agent went to voice mail.