STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

World Cup Qualifiers: Pakistan tent pegging team set to compete in India

Out of the seven teams, the top-two sides will qualify for the World Cup scheduled in South Africa in 2023.

Published: 25th February 2021 01:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 01:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Firoz Mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After more than a year, a team from Pakistan will compete in a sporting event in the country. Pakistan is among seven countries expected to participate in the World Cup Qualifiers for Equestrian Tent Pegging, subject to government clearance, scheduled in Greater Noida from March 11 to 14. The other participating nations apart from hosts India and Pakistan are Russia, USA, Belarus, Sudan and Bahrain.
A five-member squad comprising three wrestlers was the last team from the neighbouring country to visit India for a competition — at the Asian Championships held in February 2020 in New Delhi.

"Pakistan team has expressed its willingness to compete in the qualifiers. A seven-member Pakistan is expected to compete," Jaiveer Singh, secretary-general of the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI), told this daily.

Speaking further on the participating nations, he said, "EFI has informed Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs about the participating nations and will wait for their directives."
Out of the seven teams, the top-two sides will qualify for the World Cup scheduled in South Africa in 2023. Given the situation due to the pandemic, the teams will also have to follow Covid-19 protocols as per the government orders. "Yes, the protocols will be there as specified by the central government," the EFI office-bearer added.

Horses from the National Equestrian Championship (tent pegging) will be selected for the qualifiers. The national championship will be held at Gautam Buddha University Sports Ground in Greater Noida from March 3 to 7. A draw of lots will be done to assign horses to riders from various participating teams.
Tent pegging involves a horse and its rider racing along a predefined course and collecting, cutting, shooting, or accurately “stabbing” a series of pegs, lemons, rings, or mannequins along the way.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
World Cup Qualifiers Equestrian Tent Pegging
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
8,807 new Covid cases, 80 deaths in Maharashtra, Mumbai reports 1,167 infections
File photo of passengers arrived from UK to Chennai being taken to quarantine centre. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Home quarantine for those coming to TN from Kerala, Maharashtra
Representational Image.
Telangana among top four states with rise in active Covid cases
The underlying conditions have been defined by a special panel of doctors appointed by the government. (Representational Photo)
45+ with co-morbidities? Your Covid jab window opens on March 1

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp