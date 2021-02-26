STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Former British gymnasts allege physical, psychological abuse 

Their notice told British Gymnastics that they are seeking financial compensation and an acknowledgement of negligence.

Published: 26th February 2021 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2021 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

Rape, sexual harassment

For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By Associated Press

LONDON: Three Olympians and several other former gymnasts are taking legal action against British Gymnastics, saying Friday they have been the victims of decades of physical and psychological abuse by coaches.

The litany of allegations by 17 female claimants includes bullying, controlling behaviour and inappropriate use of physical force against athletes as young as 6 years old in a "winning at all costs" mentality.

Their notice told British Gymnastics that they are seeking financial compensation and an acknowledgement of negligence.

The law firm representing the group of women -- now ranging from 15 to 43 years old -- expects the number of gymnasts to increase and possibly include men.

"This is a landmark moment in our campaign for justice," claimant Claire Heafford, the campaign director of Gymnasts for Change, said in a statement.

"This is not and has never been about a few bad apples, this is about decades of systemic abuse, encouraged and covered up by those at the top. " British athletes have come forward over the past year following allegations of abuse in gymnastics in the United States.

Larry Nassar, who served as USA Gymnastics women's team doctor for years, used medical treatment as a guise for molesting hundreds of young athletes.

He was sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison in 2018.

On Thursday, former U.S. Olympic gymnastics coach John Geddert killed himself hours after being charged with turning his Michigan gym into a hub of human trafficking by coercing girls to train and then abusing them.

British Gymnastics last year announced an independent review of claims of mistreatment, and Jane Allen retired as chief executive in December.

The governing body said Friday that it received the "letter before action" but declined to respond.

"It would not be appropriate or fair to all parties for us to make any comment until we have had the opportunity for it to be fully considered," British Gymnastics said in a statement.

Abuse also has been reported in Australia and New Zealand. This month, Gymnastics New Zealand formally apologized to victims. Last July, Gymnastics Australia asked a human rights group to investigate complaints.

"Action is also being prepared by gymnasts against BG's Australian counterpart in that country," said the Hausfeld law firm, which is representing the British gymnasts.

Claimants include Olympians Hannah Whelan and Jennifer Pinches, according to the law firm, which said others wish to remain anonymous.

"For too long we have seen British Gymnastics prioritize podiums over people, which has led to untold damage to the lives of young people," said Pinches, who competed at the 2012 London Olympics and at UCLA.

"It is a heart-breaking truth to face, knowing the level of abuse that we and so many others were subjected to," added Pinches, Gymnasts for Change's community director.

"This is just the beginning of the sweeping changes that we are demanding, and the justice that we will fight for."

Hausfeld expects more gymnasts to join.

No financial figures were specified but the law firm's announcement referenced USA Gymnastics' recent offer, filed in a bankruptcy plan, of $215 million for sexual abuse survivors to settle their claims.

The British action says the abuse took place when the women were between the ages of 6 and 23.

Allegations include improper supervision and harmful coaching techniques leading to "multiple and long-lasting musculoskeletal injuries."

"Inappropriate and baseless weight management techniques were widespread and very often deployed against young children, which is alleged to have caused eating disorders, body dysmorphia, and an unhealthy relationship with food, from which many of the claimants have been unable to recover," the announcement said.

The alleged conduct has also resulted in the women experiencing depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
metoo British Gymnastics bullying
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An explosion caused by Israeli airstrikes is seen in Gaza City. (File Photo | AP)
US targets Iranian militants in Syria
A health worker collects swabs of metro railway project workers to test for COVID-19 in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Maharashtra records 8000+ new cases in 24 hours
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp