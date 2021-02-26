Going for gold: Mary Kom's aim

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The laughs and giggles turn her tales of hardwork and intense training into some kind of humour. It portrays a picture of happiness and satisfaction dismissing the rigours, pain and sweat endured during boxing training. Even now when she had to return after a terrible bout of dengue this season, Mary Kom's words were quite profound: "It was painful but as a sportsperson, I cannot think about this too much. I have to get over it and move on." Comebacks have become a common ritual for her. Two decades on, after four children, she still has the motivation to train, fight and step on to the ring. The ember is still glowing.

"I am never satisfied with my performance," she says during a chat over the phone. "I am still not satisfied with what I have achieved." Her achievements — London Olympic Games bronze medal, multiple world champion titles, innumerable international medals. They are not enough for Mary, who turns 38 on March 1.

The next meet in Spain, more than a year after her last competitive bout, would be a teaser before the Olympics. "I want to get a feel of competition," she says a couple of days before the team leaves. The revelry of rivalry in competitions, the travel even in these times, those sessions of warmups before fights, the taping of the fist... the package has already trickled her fancy. "This is a kind of preparation for the Olympics," she says. "There has been no competition for one year. This is where you assess yourself. It is good to participate in international events."

The weight had been an issue when she started training after dengue, but now "it's under control".

"Training has not changed at all. Once you are back, there should be nothing that bothers you and the only focus should be on training. Winning a medal is my objective. First thing is to prepare me well. It’s been quite some time since I fought competitively but I am focused on doing well."

This being the Olympic year, like all top athletes, Mary is focussed on the Games. Gold is the metal she is targeting. "I have a dream to win a gold at the Olympics. For so many years I have been fighting. I have won so many medals at international events, at the Worlds and even a medal at the Olympics. But I have not won any gold. That has been my dream. That’s what I am working for. First I need to secure a medal at Tokyo and then go for the higher one, in fact the highest one."

Mary also pointed out that of late, there's hardly been anything for boxers to complain about. Compared to two decades ago, facilities and assistance have improved immensely. "Once boxing was included in the Olympics and Asian Games, involvement of sports ministry and federation has increased. May be around 2010 onwards, I have to say there has been no lack of support. Facilities improved, there was no dearth of equipment and we started getting the help of support staff. Whatever we wanted, we got immediately. Sometimes because of process, there might be delay but everything else has been taken care of. There is interaction with the boxers and coaches to find out what kind of help we require. Many boxers are getting exposure which helps in gaining experience."

The academy Mary has established in Imphal has already started producing international medallists. "That gives joy," she says. "They are going to international meets especially in youth events. Last junior Asian championships, two girls from the academy won gold. I am so happy.

"I have still not won gold at the Olympics. I have a very busy schedule in my personal life also. I am a mother and I have to devote time to my children. What I have realised that you have to be sincere with your work. You have to constantly train and evolve. This is my belief. I always feel there is no short cut. You have to train sincerely. And not satisfied with what you have done. Whenever I come back, I always think very positive. It is not easy. But if I have to move ahead, I have to get fitter and fitter. Of course, my family is always behind me. I am praying to God that this time I have to get the highest medal at Olympics.