‘Creative’ Deepak punches into prominence

CHENNAI : Conventional boxers prefer to ape ‘greats’. They tend to employ tested formulas inside the ring. However, Deepak Kumar is not like them. He’s rather creative, someone who likes to improvise. He isn’t afraid to gamble. On Friday, his creative approach created ripples as he rocked reigning Olympic champion Shakhobidin Zoirov at the Strandja Memorial tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria.

With Amit Panghal certain to represent India in the 52 kg category in the Olympics, this event was supposed to be an investment for the future. Armyman Deepak knew this was an opportunity to make a name for himself. And he did just that.“I just knew that if I could beat the best in the business, then I could earn a name for myself. I was determined to beat him,” Deepak said after posting a 4-1 win over the Uzbek boxer in the semis.

Deepak Kumar lost to Bulgaria’s Daniel

Asenov in the Strandja Memorial final

A product of Universal Boxing Academy in Hisar, Haryana, the 23-year-old was always destined for big things, according to his coach, Rajesh Sheoran. It was Sheoran who introduced the Haryana man to boxing when he was 11 or 12 years old. “He’s a gifted athlete. He’s agile, has good speed and his fitness is top-notch. He has all the qualities that is required to win medals at the Olympics. He has a distinct style. He’s not into copy-pasting. He likes to devise his own game and refine it,” Sheoran said.

“We didn’t have to coach him much... He has always had good game sense, good defence and counter-punches,” he added. But despite his natural talents, it hasn’t been an easy path for the pugilist. Being born in an underprivileged family, his battle was always going to be a real challenge. His father is a home guard while his mother is a homemaker. Moreover, Deepak’s first impression wasn’t encouraging. “When he came to me for the first time, he was thin and weak. It didn’t seem like he could survive.”

A knockout during a nationals after getting in the Army further dented him. “It was hard luck. After that it was tough for him as he was not selected for national camp. For three to six months, boxers who suffer knockouts are recommended rest. That was one main reason he was not part of the national team equation. He was not part of any trials including CWG.”

That was when some of the proven pugilists in Sheoran’s stable stepped in. Boxers like Olympian Jai Bhagwan, Madan Lal helped him then. 2017 world youth gold medallist Shashi Chopra also did her bit.

With the 49kg category not part of the Olympic programme, he had moved up to 52 kg. With Panghal showing no signs of wear, it looks like Deepak will have to wait. “He knows he has to play the waiting game for now,” Sheoran said.