Gold for Rakesh and mixed doubles pair of Harvinder-Pooja in Fazza world ranking tournament

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian para archer Rakesh Kumar stood on top of the podium in the Compound event while the pair of Harvinder Singh and Pooja grabbed gold in the recurve mixed team event at the Fazza world ranking tournament in Dubai.

Rakesh defeated compatriot Shyam Sunder 143-135 in the final after his 143-138 semifinal win over Turkey's Agyan.

Harvinder and Pooja got the better of number one ranked team from Turkey.

Shyam Sunder and Jyoti Baliyan won silver in the Compound mixed team event.

Both of them also won silver medals in the individual events as well.

As many as 70 archers from 11 nations are competing in this year's Championships which will also mark the return of Para Archery action after a year.