STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

AHF announces continuity of online workshops for Hockey India officials

The workshops were made exclusively for the Hockey India Coaches, Umpires, and Technical Officials in each of the last six months.

Published: 02nd January 2021 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2021 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

Hockey Stick

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After the successful completion of the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) online education workshops, the AHF will conduct another set of training in January.

The workshops were made exclusively for the Hockey India Coaches, Umpires, and Technical Officials in each of the last six months. A group of 12-30 Officials will be attending seven AHF online education workshops in January.

Aimed at providing technical expertise and knowledge on various aspects of power and strength training and method of video analysis for coaches, communication for umpires, and officiating for technical officials, these online education workshops will be conducted free of cost, consisting of a three to four hours' sessions each.

"We are absolutely delighted that the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) will continue to organise the Online Education Workshops exclusively for Hockey India. With each workshop, our coaches, umpires and technical officials have been making massive improvements in their respective fields," said Hockey India President Gyanendro Ningombam in an official statement.

"It's amazing how the AHF has not just been able to impart knowledge but also develop the interpersonal skills needed in various match situations in such a short period of time," he added.

Meanwhile, Dato Tayyab Ikram, Chief Executive, Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) and Chairman FIH Development and Education Committee also commented on the occasion, "It's fantastic to contribute to the growth of hockey in India along with tremendous support from Hockey India. We have been extremely ecstatic to have been organising these educational workshops.

"Candidates have shown a keen interest in enhancing their knowledge through the AHF Online Education Workshops and therefore it's a privilege for us to be working with them once again. With this, we aim to be able to reach out to maximum no. of candidates and help them develop their skills and talent through our online workshops," he added.

Hockey India has nominated a maximum of six candidates for each of these educational workshops.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AHF Asian Hockey Federation Hockey India India Hockey
India Matters
A vaccination dry run underway in Daryaganj, Delhi, on Saturday (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
When can I get Covid vaccine, how to register for it: Here are all you need to know
Drugs Controller General of India DCGI Dr V G Somani along with Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau K S Dhatwalia R during a press conference in Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccines 110% safe, impotency rumours nonsense: DCGI
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)
Shiv Sena confident of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar
Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane (Photo | AP)
Ajinkya Rahane is born to lead, he's brave and smart captain: Ian Chappell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Garbage piled up near Muttukadu beach (Express photo | Sri Loganathan V)
WATCH| Tonnes of trash wash ashore at Kovalam beach near Chennai
Farmers during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Heavy rains, winter add to woes of farmers protesting at Delhi borders
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp