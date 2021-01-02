Hockey legend Kindo laid to rest with State honours

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Hockey legend Michael Kindo was on Friday laid to rest with the ceremonial guard of honour in presence of officials of district administration, Rourkela Steel Plant and members of the sports fraternity here. Kindo’s mortal remains were brought from Ispat General Hospital (IGH) to his residence at Sector-6. Subsequently, the body was placed before SAIL’s Biju Patnaik Hockey Stadium where it was accorded a guard of honour. It was then taken to the Roman Catholic Church at Hamirpur and given a ceremonial burial at graveyard.

Unwell for the last couple of years, Kindo was admitted to IGH on Thursday and succumbed to multi-organ failure.Hockey legend and former skipper Dilip Tirkey, Rourkela ADM Aboli Sunil Naravane, Rourkela Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dibyajyoti Parida, local MLA SP Nayak, Panposh Sub-Collector Daulat Chandrakar, RSP’s Chief of Communication Dhiren Mishra, state government hockey coaches AN Bihari and AN Behera, SAIL hockey coach Peter Tirkey and others were present at the funeral.