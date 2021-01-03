STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Manu Bhaker to practice in Bhopal ahead of selection trials at KSSR

The 18-year-old pistol ace, a Commonwealth Games and Youth Olympics gold medallist, will train in Bhopal from January 4-10, before reporting for her selection trials here on January 11.

Published: 03rd January 2021 06:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2021 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

Manu Bhaker (File Photo)

Manu Bhaker (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tokyo Olympics hopeful Manu Bhaker on Sunday left for Bhopal to continue her practice at MP State Shooting Academy during the time the capital's Dr.Karni Singh range will be occupied with selection trials for rifle and shotgun shooters.

The 18-year-old pistol ace, a Commonwealth Games and Youth Olympics gold medallist, will train in Bhopal from January 4-10, before reporting for her selection trials here on January 11.

"She has left for Bhopal as she cannot train at the range in Tughlakabad as the selection trials for rifle and shotgun shooters will be held there.

And her trails will run from January 11-16, so she left in order to continue her practice," Manu's father, Ram Kishan Bhaker, told PTI.

The champion markswoman had been training without a break for months now and will be attending a camp in New Delhi after the conclusion of the trials.

The camp is expected to run from January 30 to February 26, after six days of quarantine in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to the upcoming trials, Manu had been practicing non-stop at the Karni Singh range after attending a full-fledged camp at the same venue, which got over on December 17.

"If she has to succeed at the Tokyo Olympics, she knows she cannot afford to miss a single day's practice, and so the non-stop training," Ram Kishan said of her daughter who competes in 10m and 25m pistol.

Before the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) had resumed its camps after the coronavirus-forced hiatus, Manu had been training at her makeshift range at her home in Haryana.

She had installed an electronic target there in place of an archaic manual machine that was breaking down frequently and hampering her Olympics preparation.

Meanwhile, the core group of Indian shooters for the Tokyo Games will converge here on Tuesday for selection trials in rifle, pistol and shotgun events, after which teams for the year's first two ISSF World Cups will be picked.

The selection trails will be conducted by the NRAI at the Dr.

Karni Singh Shooting Range in Tughlakabad.

While the trials for shotgun will begin from Tuesday, the ones for rifle and pistol will start a day later.

The country's top shooters are expected to be present at the trials.

"The performances of the shooters in the trials will be taken into consideration while selecting the teams for the first two World Cups, so it is very significant as the Tokyo Olympics are also scheduled this year," an NRAI official said.

The selection trials will end on January 18.

The first World Cup (shotgun) is scheduled in Cairo from February 22 to March 5, with the second one -- Combined World Cup for rifle, pistol and shotgun -- slated to be held in New Delhi from March 18 to 29.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manu Bhaker
India Matters
DGCI has accepted the govt panel's recommendation to grant restricted emergency use authorization to Covishield, Covaxin. (File Photo)
Not so fast: Experts on DCGI nod to Covishield, Covaxin for restricted use 
For representational purposes
Now, booking an LPG refill cylinder just a missed call away
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Logo of Foxconn seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. (File | Reuters)
Chennai to be home for 19,000 Foxconn staff; units to come up at SIPCOT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp