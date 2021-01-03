STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Video recording to add drama to All India Chess Federation polls

The online process supervised by court-appointed electoral officer Justice (retd) K Kannan will take place from 11 am to 4 pm. Results are expected by the evening.

Published: 03rd January 2021 08:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 01:52 AM   |  A+A-

Chess

For representational purposes

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The game of 64 votes is headed for climax. After more than a year of acrimony, during which the president and secretary suspended each other and fought court battles, the All India Chess Federation’s (AICF) elections will be held on Monday.

The online process supervised by court-appointed electoral officer Justice (retd) K Kannan will take place from 11 am to 4 pm. Results are expected by the evening.

Other than being the first election to witness contests in 15 years and a bitter prelude, this year’s battle is significant also because of the contestants. Taking on incumbent PR Venketrama Raja for the post of president is Sanjay Kapoor.

Raja represents Tamil Nadu, which has produced 24 of India’s 66 Grandmasters. Kapoor is the nominee from Uttar Pradesh, a state with no Grandmasters. However, these things do not always matter in sports federation politics.

In AICF, it will come down to what the two voters from each of the 32 units decide.

BS Chauhan of Delhi, sitting secretary and face of the opposition group, is a contender for the post again. Chauhan and Raja crossed swords over many issues in the last 15 months. Maharashtra’s RM Dongre is the candidate for secretary from the Raja faction. There are reports that representatives of 12 state units supporting Chauhan are holing up in a New Delhi hotel. Raja’s supporters are in their respective cities. There are also claims that the Chauhan group will do video recordings of the votes they cast to ensure there is no foul play.

“The company handling the online voting process is from Chennai. We will make videos of the votes our supporters are casting. We have the support of at least 18 units,” said a contestant from the Chauhan group.

“They are saying this because they want to move court on some pretext or the other after losing the elections,” retorted a candidate from the Raja camp, who are saying they have the backing of 18-20 units. Other than president, secretary and treasurer, elections will be held for six vice-presidents and six joint-secretaries.

Insiders are of the opinion that both sides are assured of around 14 votes each. The doubt is over Jharkhand, Odisha, MP and Himachal. The Raja group was claiming their support until recently, but they are not ruling out the possibility of things changing. They also believe that units like Karnataka, which were with Chauhan, will vote for Raja. There is also a chance that from certain units, the two votes will go to opposite sides. The wait to know who prevails is expected to be over before the sun sets on Monday.

Key contestants

President: PR Venketrama Raja (TN) vs Sanjay Kapoor (UP)
Secretary: BS Chauhan (Del) vs RM Dongre (Mah)
Treasurer: Kishor Bandekar (Goa) vs Naresh Sharma (Har)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AICF K Kannan
India Matters
DGCI has accepted the govt panel's recommendation to grant restricted emergency use authorization to Covishield, Covaxin. (File Photo)
Not so fast: Experts on DCGI nod to Covishield, Covaxin for restricted use 
For representational purposes
Now, booking an LPG refill cylinder just a missed call away
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Logo of Foxconn seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. (File | Reuters)
Chennai to be home for 19,000 Foxconn staff; units to come up at SIPCOT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp