IKCA proposes kayaking, canoeing national camp at Dal Lake

The camp will help them prepare for the Asian Olympic Qualifier scheduled in Pattaya, Thailand from March 14 to 17.

Published: 04th January 2021 10:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 10:40 PM   |  A+A-

Kayaking

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)

By Firoz Mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association (IKCA) has proposed a national camp for its athletes at Dal Lake in Kashmir. Knowing it will be freezing cold in that part of the country due to ongoing winter, the association also suggested alternate venues for the camp.

The camp will help them prepare for the Asian Olympic Qualifier scheduled in Pattaya, Thailand from March 14 to 17.

The alternate venues suggested by the IKCA are Ranjit Sagar Dam in Jammu's Kathua, Lower Lake in Bhopal and Bilawali Lake in Indore.

The association on Monday released a list of kayakers and canoers, who will attend the camp. The campers were shortlisted following selection trials in Bhopal from December 28 to 30.

A total of six men each in kayaking and canoeing have been named for the camp.

Similarly, five women were named for the kayaking camp and six were included in the canoeing camp. A seven-member team comprising coaches and other support staff was also named for the camp.

"The camp will begin from January 15. We have suggested venues including Dal Lake to the Sports Authority of India (SAI). They will decide on it keeping all the factors including prevalent weather in mind. It will be good for our athletes if they get to train at high altitude especially after staying indoors for months due to the pandemic. That's why we suggested two venues in J&K,"  Prashant Kushwaha, IKCA secretary-general, told this daily.

None of the Indian athletes from kayaking and canoeing have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics so far.

A total of six spots — male and female each in K1, C1 and slalom — will be up for grabs during the qualifying event in Thailand.

Speaking on India's chances in the qualifying event, Kushwaha said, "We are hopeful of a good result. It will be the first international event for our athletes after such a long break so we want them to be fully prepared. The camp will continue till the qualifying event." 

