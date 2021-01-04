STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tougher standards to limit participants in athletic nationals

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has released a tougher qualifying standard for entry into nationals.

Published: 04th January 2021

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fewer athletes, longer breaks between events, social distancing and negative Covid-19 test report before an entering an event are some of the rules that will govern the national athletics competitions — both senior and junior — this year.

At least until there is a solution to the threat of Covid-19.

The logic behind this idea, decided by a high-power committee, was to reduce the number of athletes without compromising the standard.

According to a circular dated January 2, this will be in force for the time being. "The Entry Standard & Events to be organised will be assessed from time to time till the situation becomes normal," said the circular. Adille Sumariwalla, the AFI president, explained the rationale behind this.

"This is the Olympic year and we want the standard of competition high. At the same time, we would not want to risk the athletes' health," he said.

"We have made the entry standard tougher so that there is high quality but at the same time low turnout. This was done after a lot of deliberation and we went into details of each event. Our aim was to give the Olympic hopefuls to compete but we don't want too many people. So far, all other games had Covid cases but despite athletics being the largest team we have managed to not have it. Protection of our athletes is our number one priority."

Logistically too, the AFI felt this would be easier to manage. Even during competition it would be easier. The number of days of competition, however, would remain the same.

"We will not have as many heats and that will allow us to clear the competition arena before allowing the next set of players along with their kit. We will have one event at a time. We send athletes one by one. The idea is to not crowd the competition arena before and after the event." For example, the qualifying standard for men's 100m this year is 10.6s compared to 11s last year. In men's 400m too, the standard is 48.50s (it was 49s last year).

In the women's 400m, it's 55s., .02s lower than last year. In men's 800m, it is 1:52s (was 1:54s in 2020).

The AFI felt it had to adjust to the environment and today's not conducive to host an event with big numbers.

He said that SOPs are also being firmed up. As of now, a negative certificate is a must to participate. "Until the vaccine happens we have to be careful," said the AFI chief, who felt that the elite athletes need to be protected because they cannot miss training before the Olympics.

"I was the one who has been urging the government to give the jab to our athletes who are likely to qualify or have qualified." The junior Fed Cup scheduled on January 15-17 could be the first event where the new qualifying standard will be implemented.

Comments

