Quraishi questions EFI functioning

Published: 05th January 2021 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Raising serious questions over its ‘governance’, court-appointed observer SY Quraishi has written a strong-worded letter to the secretary-general of the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI). The mail came in response to a complaint filed by rider Sweta Mirdha Hooda. In her complaint, Sweta has accused the federation of discrimination while upgrading a rider’s category for a national event.

“The EFI has not yet responded to my mail,” Quraishi, a former Chief Election Commissioner of India, told this daily. “My role as a court-appointed observer is to see the executive council and general council meetings of the federation are conducted fairly. I have attended a couple of them and found them quite democratic as everyone was allowed to speak their mind. But such complaints raise concerns and hence I have sought EFI’s immediate response.”

In his mail to EFI secretary-general Jaiveer Singh, Quraishi has written, “Your lack of seriousness in following directives from a court-appointed observer raises serious questions about the functioning of your secretariat and your bonafides.”  

The mail further read, “I have gone through the various emails including the complainant’s para wise rebuttal, language of the rules, and other facts put up to me by the Athlete’s Commission, and your Secretariat. I have arrived at the conclusion that rules were violated as alleged in this complaint and I find it very strange that your EC should allow these violations. Further, I find evidence of discrimination as alleged in this complaint where one participant was denied the same permission that was granted to another participant by selective adherence to the rules in the former case but not the latter.”

Earlier, the complainant had accused the federation of making a glaring exception to allow a rider to participate in the National Equestrian Championship (NEC) Inter-I event held on January 20 last year despite her grade being two rungs lower as per the technical guidelines. She had alleged that the rider was offered a double up-gradation without anything in the rules that either, remotely supports such an exception, or grants the EFI any discretion in matters of grading. 

The complaint was rejected by the EFI on the ground that it was not maintainable as it was time-barred. The rejection too was held highly objectionable by Quraishi. “This (rejection) is highly objectionable and raises questions of propriety and bonafides,” read a mail sent to the EFI by the observer on December 12 last year.EFI secretary-general did not reply to queries.

