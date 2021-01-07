STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Hockey India introduces open application & registration system for players

Any hockey player across the country can submit their application for further approval of Hockey India registered member unit to register as a player through the web portal.

Published: 07th January 2021 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

HI introduces open application & registration system for player. (Photo | IANS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Hockey India has introduced an open application and registration process for players under various categories on its Hockey India Member Unit Portal, similar to the open application and registration process for coaches and technical officials.

Any hockey player across the country can submit their application for further approval of Hockey India registered member unit to register as a player through the link -- https://muportal.hockeyindia.org/player-registration-form.

Once a candidate submits one's application, he or she would need the approval of the concerned Hockey India registered member unit under which a player is submitting the application.

Once the application is approved by the Hockey India member unit, the application would require the final approval of the national federation prior to the confirmation of registration of a player.

The open application and registration system will make the process of registration of players more transparent and accessible to every hockey player around the country, stated Hockey India in a media release.

Hockey India has further introduced a section for information about the hockey facilities available with various member units on the portal. Each member unit would need to update the details of various types of hockey facilities available with each of them.

Hockey India has also introduced a section on disciplinary Actions. The details regarding the disciplinary actions could now be viewed by Hockey India member units on the portal.

"It's fantastic to see that the open application and registration system is being introduced for players as well. It'll be a tremendous boost for anybody and everybody, who wants to register as a hockey player in India. I am delighted to see the sections on hockey facilities and disciplinary actions being added to the Portal. Post the addition of the hockey facilities section, it will be very easy for us to gauge the standard of facilities available with each of the member units," said Gyanendro Ningombam, Hockey India president.

The federation has been using the portal since September 2019 to manage all their important documentation, registration of players, player transfers, national championships, Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway, registration of coaches and technical officials.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hockey India Hockey India Member Unit Portal
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking after dedicating the Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline, through video conference on Tuesday | Express
Over 4 lakh houses in Karnataka to get natural gas in eight years thanks to new pipeline
For representational purposes
Toxic gas leak in Odisha's Rourkela Steel Plant: Four workers dead
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp