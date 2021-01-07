STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sports Minister Rijiju inaugurates 162-bed hostel at Karni Singh range

The entire facility has been created at a cost of Rs 12.26 crore, stated a press release from the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Sports minister Rijiju inaugurates the newly constructed, 162 bedded, sports Hostel at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Sports Minister Shri Kiren Rijiju inaugurated a residential hostel in the premises of the Dr. Karni Singh shooting range, here on Thursday.

The 162-bed hostel has an air conditioned dining area.

"Our athletes represent the country at the Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, they must have a standard of living where basic facilities are provided," Rijiju said.

He added that going forward, there should be a separate girls hostel as well.

"Shooting being a priority sport, we have to take all the necessary steps for the shooters," he said.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Anish Bhanwala lauded the inauguration of the facility.

"We have always had a very good shooting range but we were lacking a hostel as a result of which we had to stay outside the premises. We can now train in the morning and afternoon session with the hostel being there," he said.

Comments

