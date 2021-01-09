STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Railway concession under review, unlikely now 

"Regular trains of Indian Railway have not been restored due to that. Only special trains are being run to ensure essential movement of passengers.

The Indian Railways. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Unless Indian Railways starts operating regular trains, restoration of concession in passenger fares under various categories, which was withdrawn in March last year due to Covid-19, looks unlikely. However, this doesn’t mean there is no possibility of restoration of the withdrawn concession as the Railways has assured appropriate decisions keeping the best interest of all in mind.

The Indian Olympic Association president Narinder Batra requested sports ministry to reinstate the concession for athletes as sporting activities have resumed across the country and sportspersons need to travel to different parts of the country to take part in state and national level meets. In the wake of the IOA’s request, sports minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday has written to the railway minister Piyush Goyal urging him to restore the concession for athletes to facilitate their participation in the events.

According to railway ministry, “It may be noted that Indian Railways had revised its list of concessions on March 20, 2020 as a measure to discourage travel when the nationwide lockdown was being enforced to counter the spread of coronavirus. The situation is not normal yet.” 

“Regular trains of Indian Railway have not been restored due to that. Only special trains are being run to ensure essential movement of passengers. The pre-Covid concessions were valid only for regular trains. They were even then non-applicable for special trains. The situation is constantly under review and examination,” said a statement.

Speaking specifically on the concession for athletes, railway ministry said appropriate further decisions are being taken in the best interest of all. “Indian Railways is committed to the good health, safety and well-being of all it’s travellers. Continuance of removal of some of the concessions is to be seen in that context. All stakeholders are being apprised of the situation and circumstances under which the concessions had been withdrawn.” The Indian Railways had withdrawn concession in 38 categories out of 53. The withdrawn categories included concessions in passengers fares for senior citizens and athletes.
 

Comments

