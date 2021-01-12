STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Archery Association of India comes out with detailed 2021 calendar

There is still uncertainty with regards to participation of the top eight recurve archers who are currently in the camp in ASI, Pune.

Published: 12th January 2021 12:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2021 12:53 AM   |  A+A-

Archery

For representational purposes

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Archery Association of India (AAI) has come out with a national calendar for 2021, including dates for nationals for all age groups as well as details about the exposure trips planned for the archers.

The senior nationals is tentatively set to be held in Chittaranjan in April and will be conducted by the Railways. The dates are yet to be finalised as talks are still on with stakeholders. However, there is still uncertainty with regards to participation of the top eight recurve archers who are currently in the camp in ASI, Pune.

Due to strict quarantine rules, anyone leaving and re-entering needs to be tested and then observe a period of self isolation before being allowed to start training. So these need to be addressed. The World Cup Stage I in Guatemala begins from April 19 so that will also be taken into consideration.

"These details which will be decided soon. We would like the participation of everyone. We will find a suitable solution," AAI secretary Pramod Chandurkar informed this daily.

The junior nationals are in Dehradun from March 7-15 while the Sub-junior nationals is set to be held in Amravati, Maharashtra from March 20-26. "Safety will be a priority and we will ensure easy access, strict protocols are in place and hopefully, all things go off smoothly," he added.

Interestingly, compound archers will get their first dose of action in over a year when the first open assessment trial is held at the end of this month to select the top 16 in Sonepat. Many of the compound archers are yet to begin training and it remains to be seen how they perform.

Another important detail was the Commonwealth Archery test event set to be held in Delhi in December. The federation has also written to the IOA regarding shifting the Commonwealth Archery event from Chandigarh to Delhi as the national capital already has existing infrastructure in place.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
archery association
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing agitation against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, orders formation of panel to hold talks
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
COVID-19 vaccination arrived in Chennai at Department of public health and preventive medicine. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Tamil Nadu receives over five lakh doses of SII's Covishield vaccine
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indonesian Navy ships continue their search for the wreckage of Sriwijaya Air passenger jet that crashed into Java Sea. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why Indonesia is prone to plane crashes?
Farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh from Punjab addresses a press conference during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, sets up panel to hold talks
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp