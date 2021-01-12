STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bahrain to open 2021 Formula One season, Australian Grand Prix postponed

Published: 12th January 2021 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2021 02:56 PM   |  A+A-

Formula One

Formula One (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

COLORADO: Formula One organisers on Tuesday revealed a revised calendar for the 2021 season, in which a record 23 races have been retained, but the 2021 season will now start a week later with the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 28, with the Australian Grand Prix moving to later in the year.

Due to the ongoing travel restrictions in place, the 2021 Chinese Grand Prix will not take place on its planned date, with Imola returning to the F1 calendar in that slot.

"Discussions with the promoter and authorities in China are ongoing, with the potential to reschedule the race later in the season if possible," said F1 in an official release.

After Bahrain Grand Prix on March 28, Imola will hold the next race on April 18 while the last race of the season will go ahead in Abu Dhabi on December 12.

Australia will hold the third last race of the 2021 season on November 21.

In 2020, F1 had become the first truly international sport to restart following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Although the experience gained and safety measures established last year hold F1 in good stead for 2021, the ongoing situation regarding Covid-19 has meant it is not feasible to begin the season in Melbourne.

The good news, however, is that the Australian Grand Prix will now take place from November 18 to 21 following an agreement between Formula 1 and the Australian authorities that shows the importance of the race in Australia to Formula 1 and their partners in Melbourne.

As stated previously, Formula 1 expects fans to return to the grandstands and the exclusive Paddock Club for the 2021 season.

"It has been a busy start to the year at Formula 1 and we are pleased to confirm that the number of races planned for the season remains unchanged," said Stefano Domenicali, president, and CEO of Formula 1.

