STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Indian MMA fighter Mohammed Mahboob Khan seeks government help to pursue his 'unique journey'

Mohammed Mahboob Khan was a 22-year-old taxi driver and had earlier worked in a clothing store to meet the basic needs of his family.

Published: 12th January 2021 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2021 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

MMA fighter Mohammed Mahboob Khan

MMA fighter Mohammed Mahboob Khan (Photo | Mohammed Mahboob Khan Instagram)

By ANI

HYDERABAD: Mohammed Mahboob Khan, who became the first and only Indian to bag an International Gold Medal in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), has sought help from the central government so that he can earn more laurels for the country.

Khan was a 22-year-old taxi driver and had earlier worked in a clothing store to meet the basic needs of his family. The MMA fighter, who aspires to win more medals for his country, wants the support of the government in his journey.

"I was a taxi driver earlier and part-time worker in a clothing store to fulfill the basic needs of my family. My interest in MMA began when I first saw my friend training, and later with the help of my trainer Sheikh Khalid, I have come this far," Mahboob Khan told ANI.

"It has been only four years training during which at the age of 20 years, I bagged International Gold Medal representing India in 2018 IMMAF (International Mixed Martial Arts Federation) defeating Bahrain, Kazakhstan, and Australia," he further said.

"I am the first and only Indian who has bagged an International Gold Medal for the Country in Mixed Martial Arts till now. I request the Government of India to support me to participate in more International fights and win for the country," Mahboob Khan added.

Indian MMA team coach and Mahboob Khan's trainer Sheikh Khalid heaped praise on the world champion and said that they have supported the "unique journey" of the fighter.

"Mahboob Khan is the only talent who won Gold Medal for India at an international platform. He had a unique journey. He was a taxi driver and now is a World Champion and has brought glory to our country in the field of MMA," Khalid, who is also the Telangana Association of Mixed Martial arts head coach, told ANI.

"We have supported and sponsored him during his journey. Today, MMA is the world's fastest-growing sport," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohammed Mahboob Khan MMA Mixed Martial Arts
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing agitation against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, orders formation of panel to hold talks
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
COVID-19 vaccination arrived in Chennai at Department of public health and preventive medicine. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Tamil Nadu receives over five lakh doses of SII's Covishield vaccine
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indonesian Navy ships continue their search for the wreckage of Sriwijaya Air passenger jet that crashed into Java Sea. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why Indonesia is prone to plane crashes?
Farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh from Punjab addresses a press conference during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, sets up panel to hold talks
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp