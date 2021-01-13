STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID positive Saina barred in morning, back in play at night

It looked like their Thailand Open campaign would end even before take off. In fact, Saina, who was supposed to play on Tuesday, was forced to sit out.

Published: 13th January 2021 10:35 AM

Saina Nehwal

Saina Nehwal (File Photo)

By Anmol Gurung
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In what was supposed to be a return to action for some of the elite Indian shuttlers, it turned out to be a controversial drama-filled day, both on and off the court. Saina Nehwal tested positive for coronavirus, so did HS Prannoy. It looked like their Thailand Open campaign would end even before take off. In fact, Saina, who was supposed to play on Tuesday, was forced to sit out.

But after both of them cleared their IgG antibody tests, they were cleared to participate from Wednesday. “Nehwal, Prannoy and Jansen tested positive on the PCR test but their antibody IgG was positive. A positive antibody test means a person has been infected with COVID- 19 virus at some point in the past.

It does not mean they are currently infected,” said a BWF statement. Kidambi Srikanth, after his nasal swab test, posted a picture of his bloodied nose on social media. He termed it ‘unacceptable’. It looked like doom and gloom for Indians at one point with BWF, putting them in the ‘high risk’ category. On the court, PV Sindhu fluffed her chance after going one game up.

Test turns bloody mess for Srikanth
The batch of three pictures that Kidambi Srikanth posted on Tuesday was disturbing to say the least. A close shot of him with a bloodied nose and a couple of pictures that showed him holding tissues showing the amount of blood he had lost. It had happened after he was administered the nasal swab test

