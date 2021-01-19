Arjuna awardee and BJP MLA Shreyasi Singh makes Indian team for shooting World Cup

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Ace international shooter and BJP MLA from Jamui in Bihar Shreyasi Singh has been selected to represent team India in the upcoming ISSF World Cup from March 18 to March 29 in New Delhi.

Sharing this on social media, the Arjuna awardee said that she along with Rajeshwari Kumari from Punjab would be representing India in the ISSF World Cup.

Even after being elected to the state assembly, Shreyasi continued to pursue her passion in shooting in addition to developing her constituency and sounded confident of bringing laurels to the country.



She has also started promoting budding talents in sports in her constituency. At her initiative, the Jamui district administration has agreed to build a sports complex at a cost of around Rs 11 crore.



Shreyasi is a resident of Gidhaur in Jamui district and the daughter of former (late) Union Minister Digvijay Singh. Her mother Putul Kumari has also been an MP from Banka constituency.

Along with Shreyasi and Rajeshwari, Manish Keer of Madhya Pradesh has also qualified for the upcoming ISSF Shooting Championship World Cup.

After qualifying for the ISSF Shooting World Cup Shooting Championship, Shreyasi has started practice. She had won the gold medal in the Commonwealth Games after which she was awarded the Arjuna Award.