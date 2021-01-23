We must compete against top throwers to improve, says Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Is the 2021 Olympics happening? It is a million dollar question with athletes around the world in a confused state of mind. With nothing concrete regarding the quadrennial event's fate at present, athletes have no option, but to continue with their training and hope that they will be able to showcase their talent

in the grandest stage of all come July - August.

Even Neeraj Chopra, who has already qualified for Tokyo, and other Indian javelin throwers presently training in Bhubaneswar, have been talking about it but continuing with their practice earnestly. As of now, the 23-year-old is working on his technique, including his release.

"It looks like the Olympics is going to happen... People in Japan are also trying to make it happen," Chopra said in a virtual interaction. "As athletes, we have to keep on continuing doing the hard work. Whether the Olympics takes place or not we can talk about later."

It is more of a concern for senior Indian athletes whose domestic season has not even started. Even athletes who have qualified for the Olympics have not featured in big events to test where they stand.

However, Chopra is keeping all options open and his participation in future tournaments hinges on the Olympics. He has not zeroed in on the exact competitions he will feature. If it does take place, the 2018 Asian and Commonwealth Games gold medallist confirmed that he will participate in main competitions primarily in the lead up to the Games.

"If the Olympics does not happen, I will be sad as two Olympics just went in front of my eyes you can say. But, see there are other competitions too. My preparations are going well and that is not going to stop at all. Whatever competitions are there like the Diamond League and all. I will be able to participate and I will give my best. Yes, the Olympics is the biggest thing but there are other competitions as well," he said.

"If the Olympics is there, I am going to participate in a few major competitions. If there is no Olympics, then I will increase in the number of competitions and try to do better in all of them."

The thrower stressed on the importance of competing against top throwers provided the Olympic takes shape as planned. And Chopra, who is not going full tilt in training as of now feels he could go past his personal best, which stands at 88.06m, and breach the 90m mark this year.

"It is important to compete against top throwers. If we compete in smaller competitions or may be if we do not participate, our confidence will not be good. But,if we get to compete in good competitions and against those who will feature in the Olympics, back in our mind, we will feel that we are also there in the Olympics. And we will also be relaxed and give our 100 percent in the Olympics. It is important to compete in competitions with high intensity before the Olympics," Chopra said.