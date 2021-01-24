STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kidambi Srikanth begins training after BAI reduces his quarantine period

BAI informed that the entire team which participated in the Thailand Open will undergo the mandatory COVID-19 test on Monday.

Indian badminton star Kidambi Srikanth

Indian badminton star Kidambi Srikanth (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth resumed his training on Sunday after the Badminton Association of India (BAI) reduced his mandatory quarantine to a week.

"#BAI has ensured @srikidambi's mandatory quarantine of 14 days is reduced to a week and the former No1 has resumed training starting today. The entire team is also scheduled for a compulsory COVID19 test tomorrow as per @bwfmedia protocol. #ThailandOpen," BAI tweeted.

Srikanth, who thrashed Thailand's Sitthikom Thammasin in two consecutive games 21-11, 21-11 to seal the 38-minute long match, had withdrawn from the Thailand Open after his roommate Sai Praneeth tested positive for the coronavirus.

"BWF can also confirm Sai Praneeth B. had been rooming with teammate Kidambi Srikanth at the official hotel. In line with BWF protocols, Kidambi has been withdrawn from the TOYOTA Thailand Open and is in strict self-quarantine," the sport's governing body had said.

Kidambi had however tested negative on Monday's test and was returned negative results since arriving in Thailand.

Last week, Srikanth pulled out of the Yonex Thailand Open due to a calf muscle strain. Kidambi was slated to lock horns against Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in the second round, but with the Indian shuttler pulling out, Jia had progressed ahead into the tournament.

"Very sad to let you all know that I have been advised to pull out of Thailand Open due to a calf muscle strain. I am hoping to be fit by next week for the next round of the Thailand leg," Srikanth had tweeted.

