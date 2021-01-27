STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Incentives for sportspersons should be increased for winning medals in major events: Tusharkanti Behera

Tusharkanti Behera said that the government should announce a major package for giving a boost to grass root sports in the country.

Published: 27th January 2021 05:50 PM

Tusharkanti Behera, Minister for Sports and Youth Services, Odisha

Tusharkanti Behera, Minister for Sports and Youth Services, Odisha (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has been at the forefront of hosting major sports events, developing world-class infrastructure, sponsoring national teams, and strengthening its grassroots programs.

Sports being a priority sector, over the last decade, the state government has invested significantly in sports between 2010-11 and 2020-21, starting with Rs 28 crores in 2010-11 to Rs 301 crores in 2020-21, with a major portion dedicated to infrastructure development and hosting major events.

In this fiscal year 2021-22 too, similar support is expected from the state government. India is aiming for a rich medal haul in the 2024/2028 Olympics.

"Each state, surely, is aligning its efforts and initiatives towards that, and centre's support to states in their initiatives to achieve that common dream to be amongst the top ten, will go a long way. A lot of training and coaching time was lost due to the unfortunate pandemic. Govt of India should consider and announce a major fillip for the overall development of sports and sportspersons in the coming financial year," said Tusharkanti Behera, Minister for Sports and Youth Services, Odisha.

"The training camp for national-level athletes must resume with a budget for modern scientific coaching and support staff. Support for good infrastructure for the development of sports in each and every district, incentives for sportspersons should be increased for winning medals in major international championships and Olympics," he added.

Behera also said that the government should announce a major package for giving a boost to grass root sports in the country. He also added that funding from the Indian government is essential for hosting major sports events in the country.

