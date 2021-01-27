STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Kerala bag one gold, two silver and a bronze at national junior athletic meet in Bhopal

Ancy Sojan and Suryajith RK also had a solid outing at the championship by securing silver medals at the championship.

Published: 27th January 2021 10:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 10:22 PM   |  A+A-

Vishnupriya J

By Ramu R
Express News Service

KOCHI: Vishnupriya J of Palakkad put on a good show at the 18th National Federation Cup Junior Athletics Meet Championship held in Bhopal, bagging the gold medal in the U-20 women 400m hurdles event held on Wednesday. She clocked 1:02.57s to achieve the feat. 

According to her coach and former national athlete C Haridas, the achievement also marks Vishnupriya’s return to athletics after a 6-month injury layoff. Haridas and his son H Arjun had given intense training sessions to Vishnupriya at the synthetic track in Palakkad Medical College ground to prepare her for the tournament.    

Athletes Ancy Sojan and Suryajith RK also had a solid outing at the championship by securing silver medals at the championship. Thrissur native Ancy won the medal in the U-20 women 200m by clocking 24.24, her career-best. This is the second medal that she has won at the championship. 

Hurdler Suryajith who is also coached by Haridas came second in the U-20 men 400m hurdles event with a time of 53.83s on the day. “Winning a silver medal is a great achievement for Suryajith as this is the first time that he is competing in the 400m hurdles event,” said Haridas. Palakkad star Akhil C Kumar also managed to charm the audience with his performance by capturing bronze in the U-20 triple jump event.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Federation Cup Junior Athletics Meet Championship Vishnupriya J Kerala athletes athletics
India Matters
IMF's Chief Economist Gita Gopinath (L) and farmers participating in a protest during Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
New agri laws have potential to raise farm income: IMF's Gita Gopinath
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC stays Bombay HC order on child abuse without 'skin-to-skin' contact
Recovered Covid patients may be immune to new virus strains
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Master'.
Actor Vijay's 'Master' will have digital release on January 29, new trailer out!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp