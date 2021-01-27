STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Such a wonderful moment for all of us students of Nambiar Sir: PT Usha

PT Usha has said it is a wonderful and proud moment for all of OM Nambiar's students as the latter is set to receive the prestigious Padma Shri.

Published: 27th January 2021 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

Track and field legend PT Usha

Track and field legend PT Usha (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Track and field legend PT Usha has said it is a wonderful and proud moment for all of OM Nambiar's students as the latter is set to receive the prestigious Padma Shri.

Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday announced the names of 119 recipients including 1 duo case (in a duo case, the award is counted as one) of the Padma awards, one of the highest civilian awards of the country. Nambiar, Usha's coach, was among the personalities who have been named for this year's Padma Shri.

"Such a wonderful moment for all of us students of Nambiar Sir. The 1st Dronacharya Awardee in Indian athletics history now also the 1st athletic coach to be conferred the Padma Shri. It is a proud moment for all coaches in our country. I'm immensely grateful for all his teachings," PT Usha tweeted.

Also, former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe will be awarded Padma Vibhushan, one of the highest civilian Awards of India, by President Ramnath Kovind at the ceremonial function which takes place at Rashtrapati Bhawan, usually around March/April every year.

The Padma awards are conferred in three categories -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri, second, third, and fourth highest civilian awards of the country respectively, only after the Bharat Ratna.

This year's list comprises seven Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan, and 102 Padma Shri Awards. A total of 29 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI, 16 Posthumous awardees, and one transgender awardee.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PT Usha
India Matters
IMF's Chief Economist Gita Gopinath (L) and farmers participating in a protest during Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
New agri laws have potential to raise farm income: IMF's Gita Gopinath
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC stays Bombay HC order on child abuse without 'skin-to-skin' contact
Recovered Covid patients may be immune to new virus strains
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Master'.
Actor Vijay's 'Master' will have digital release on January 29, new trailer out!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp