STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

St Joseph’s Academy bag overall title

Tamil Nadu Police, with 56 points, were the overall runners-up. C Latha, secretary of state association, gave away the prizes.

Published: 28th January 2021 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: ST Joseph’s Sports Academy with 162 points bagged the overall championship in the Tamil Nadu 34th state junior and 93rd senior athletic championship organised by Virudhunagar District Athletic Association held in Sivakasi. More than 3000 athletes from various academies participated in this championship. Tamil Nadu Police, with 56 points, were the overall runners-up. C Latha, secretary of state association, gave away the prizes.

Results: Senior: Men: Winner: St Joseph’s Sports Academy (81 points). Runner-up: SDAT (24 points). Women: Winner: St Joseph’s Sports Academy ( 81 points). Runners-up: SDAT (25 points). Overall championship: Winner: St Joseph’s Sports Academy (162 points). Runners-up: TN Police (56 points 56). Junior: Boys: Winner: St Joseph’s Sports Academy (155 points). Runners-up: Cuddalore District (50 points). Girls: Winner: St Joseph’s Sports Academy (177 points). Runners-up: Cuddalore District (23 points). Overall championship: Winner: St Joseph’s Sports Academy (332 points). Runners-up: Cuddalore District (73 points).

Jeswin, Sathish shine
M Sathish Kumar (10, 000m) and Jeswin Aldrin (long jump) from Tamil Nadu bagged gold in the 18th Federation Cup national junior athletic championship held at Bhopal. 

Gill conducts workshop
As the boys in yellow of JK Tyre gear up for the upcoming Rally of Coimbatore, Gaurav Gill — after two indomitable wins in the first two rounds — is hoping to consolidate his lead and seal the title in the third round, scheduled for January 30 and 31. To enhance the team’s skills, Gill conducted a two-day workshop in Kethanur, on the outskirts of Coimbatore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)
HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Taken COVID-19 jab? Delay pregnancy for at least two months, say doctors
From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)
FIR against Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai  for seditious tweets on farmer's death
President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
'Very unfortunate': Prez  Kovind on R-Day violence as he defends farm laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp