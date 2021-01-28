St Joseph’s Academy bag overall title

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: ST Joseph’s Sports Academy with 162 points bagged the overall championship in the Tamil Nadu 34th state junior and 93rd senior athletic championship organised by Virudhunagar District Athletic Association held in Sivakasi. More than 3000 athletes from various academies participated in this championship. Tamil Nadu Police, with 56 points, were the overall runners-up. C Latha, secretary of state association, gave away the prizes.

Results: Senior: Men: Winner: St Joseph’s Sports Academy (81 points). Runner-up: SDAT (24 points). Women: Winner: St Joseph’s Sports Academy ( 81 points). Runners-up: SDAT (25 points). Overall championship: Winner: St Joseph’s Sports Academy (162 points). Runners-up: TN Police (56 points 56). Junior: Boys: Winner: St Joseph’s Sports Academy (155 points). Runners-up: Cuddalore District (50 points). Girls: Winner: St Joseph’s Sports Academy (177 points). Runners-up: Cuddalore District (23 points). Overall championship: Winner: St Joseph’s Sports Academy (332 points). Runners-up: Cuddalore District (73 points).

Jeswin, Sathish shine

M Sathish Kumar (10, 000m) and Jeswin Aldrin (long jump) from Tamil Nadu bagged gold in the 18th Federation Cup national junior athletic championship held at Bhopal.

Gill conducts workshop

As the boys in yellow of JK Tyre gear up for the upcoming Rally of Coimbatore, Gaurav Gill — after two indomitable wins in the first two rounds — is hoping to consolidate his lead and seal the title in the third round, scheduled for January 30 and 31. To enhance the team’s skills, Gill conducted a two-day workshop in Kethanur, on the outskirts of Coimbatore.