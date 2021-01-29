STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Sakshi Malik to compete, Pooja opts out of nationals

“Yes, I will be competing in 62kg,” Rio Games bronze-medallist Sakshi Malik told this daily.

Published: 29th January 2021 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik

Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik (File Photo | PTI)

By Firoz Mirza 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The senior women’s national championship, scheduled in Agra on Saturday and Sunday, will hold significance for Tokyo aspirants especially with only one woman wrestler qualifying for the Olympics so far. Vinesh Phogat had secured an Olympic quota with her bronze at the 2019 Worlds, but five weight categories (50, 57, 62, 68 and 76) are still up for grabs with two qualifiers (Asian and world) scheduled in April and May this year.

Sakshi Malik

“Yes, I will be competing in 62kg,” Rio Games bronze-medallist Sakshi Malik told this daily. She will be representing Railways in the competition and expected to face a tough challenge from young Sonam Malik, who had the better of the veteran in the recent past. “The national championship is a good way to analyse my preparations for the Olympic trials. The preparations have been good so far. I don’t know when the selection trials for the Olympic qualifiers will happen, but I don’t want to leave any stone unturned,” said the 28-year-old Sakshi.

Sakshi represented India at the 65kg in the Individual World Cup held in Serbia in December as Sonam competed in her preferred weight category (62kg). Both lost their respective first bouts to bow out of the tournament leaving the weight category open for selection for the qualifiers. The path to qualifiers will be tougher for another veteran wrestler, Pooja Dhanda. Her main competitor in the 57kg, Anshu Malik, proved her mettle by becoming the country’s only medallist (silver) in the event in Serbia.

In her bid to keep herself fit for the qualifiers, the 2018 Worlds bronze-medallist has decided to skip the nationals. “I have to lose weight to compete in 57kg. It will lead to loss of stamina and strength. That’s why I have decided to skip the nationals. I will now compete in trials for the qualifiers,” said the 27-year-old Pooja. About 240 women wrestlers from different regions of the country will participate in this nationals. Competitions will be held in the 50kg, 55kg, 57kg, 62kg and 72kg on Day 1 while the second day will witness bouts in 53kg, 59kg, 65kg, 68kg and 76kg. 

Instructions to organisers
The Wrestling Federation of India has instructed Uttar Pradesh Wrestling Association to ensure Covid-19 protocols are not violated like the men’s event held in Noida last week. “Fans will be allowed but in limited numbers. We have asked the hosts to make sure the Covid guidelines are adhered to,” said Vinod Tomar, WFI assistant secretary. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sakshi Malik Vinesh Phogat
India Matters
HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)
HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Taken COVID-19 jab? Delay pregnancy for at least two months, say doctors
From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)
FIR against Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai  for seditious tweets on farmer's death
President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
'Very unfortunate': Prez  Kovind on R-Day violence as he defends farm laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Economic Survey Analysis | Has focused on real economic problems and not the Sensex: Dr Anil K Sood
Covaxin can neutralize UK strain of coronavirus too: Study
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp