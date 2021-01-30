STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anirban Lahiri misses cut at Farmers Insurance Open

Anirban Lahiri started the second round from the first and immediately encountered problems as he began bogey-bogey.

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SAN DIEGO: India's ace golfer Anirban Lahiri carded a disappointing six-over 78 in challenging conditions on the second day to miss the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open on the PGA TOUR here.

Lahiri, who had posted a solid 68 on the first day, struck seven bogeys and a double against three birdies and finished the 36 holes for a total of two-over 146 to miss the cut for the second week in a row.

It was a strange day going by weather conditions as rain, hail and sunshine all happened over the course of the day.

There was also wind at Torrey Pines during the second round.

Viktor Hovland birdied his final shot for a seven-under 65 on Torrey Pines' tough South Course on a rainy, miserable Friday, giving him a one-shot lead after two rounds.

Hovland finished his round after play resumed following a suspension of about 50 minutes due to wind and rain.

The 23-year-old Norwegian, at nine-under for 36 holes, leads by one shot over a group of six players at eight-under, including first-round co-leader Patrick Reed and Jon Rahm, who won this tournament in 2017 and finished second to Marc Leishman last year.

Lahiri, who had seven birdies on the first day, started the second round from the first and immediately encountered problems as he began bogey-bogey.

He added a third bogey on fourth and a double on fifth and went to five-over in five holes.

He then tried to stage a fight back but that did not materialise.

Yet another bogey on seventh took him to six-over.

Birdies on the ninth and 10th reduced the pain but three more bogeys followed on 12th, 16th and 17th before the Indian finished with a consolation birdie on 18th.

Like Lahiri, KJ Choi, the top Asian on the first day, shot 10 shots worse than his first round.

His 66 was followed by 76, which saw him slip to tied-40th at two-under.

Other Asians making the cut were Hideki Matsuyama 74-68 (T-40), Sungjae Im 69-74 (T-54), Xinjun Zhang 70-73 (T-54)) and Byeong Hun An 72-71 ( T-54).

Si Woo Kim (68-76) and Lahiri missed the cut.

Reed shot an even-par 72 on the South Course a day after firing an eight-under 64 on the easier North Course, while Rahm shot a five-under 67 on the North Course.

Also at eight-under were Tony Finau, who had a five-under 67 on the North, Ryan Palmer who carded a two-under 70 on the North and Adam Scott, who had a three-under 69 on the South Course.

