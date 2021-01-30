STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Former players undertake Hockey India's education pathway level '1' course

The four-day course, which commenced on Friday in New Delhi, will also be conducted in Bhubaneswar from February 3 to 6.

Published: 30th January 2021 02:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 02:07 PM   |  A+A-

Hockey Stick

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A host of former Indian international players, which include AB Subbaiah (Arjuna Awardee), Sabu Varkey (Olympian), Davinder Kumar (1998 Senior World Cup), Virender Singh (1997 Junior World Cup silver medalist), Dipika Murty (2006 World Cup) and Deepika (Arjuna Awardee, Olympian), have enrolled for the Hockey India coaching education pathway-level '1' coaching course 2021.

The four-day course, which commenced on Friday in New Delhi, will also be conducted in Bhubaneswar from February 3 to 6. The course will see over 100 candidates from various parts of the country undertaking the course.

This is the first coaching course being conducted on-ground since the Covid-19 pandemic began in March last year. Each of the candidates undertaking the course has to submit a negative COVID RT-PCR test report with the test taken within 72 hours of arrival at the venue of the course.

The candidates have been divided into four batches. The first batch is undertaking the Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Level '1' Coaching Course from January 29 to 30, while the second batch will undertake the course from January 31 to February 1 in the capital city.

The third batch will undertake the course in Bhubaneswar on February 3 and 4 while the final batch will undertake the course on February 5 and 6 in the same city.

Only those candidates, who have successfully passed the Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Level 'Basic' Coaching Course, are eligible to take part in the Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Level '1' Coaching Course 2021.

The course has been regularly conducted on an online platform in the last six months. Hockey India is planning to conduct more Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Level 'Basic' Coaching Courses in the upcoming months, encouraging many aspiring coaches to take up the course.

Speaking on participating in the Hockey India coaching education pathway-level '1' coaching course 2021, Subbaiah said, "The Coaching Education Pathway started by Hockey India is a very good program. I recommend all the young aspiring coaches of India, who want to pick up coaching seriously, to undergo the Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Level '1' Coaching Course.

"This is where one can learn all the modern techniques from the very experienced national coaches as well as former players, who have undergone FIH level coaching courses," he added.

Olympian and Arjuna Awardee Deepika said that she has learned how to utilise her experience as a player to coach young players at the grassroots level.

Each of the candidates' competencies will be assessed and only those candidates who successfully complete the Hockey India Level '1' Coaching Course on the basis of the assessment criteria, will be provided the necessary certification.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hockey India Indian Hockey
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp