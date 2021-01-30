Former players undertake Hockey India's education pathway level '1' course

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A host of former Indian international players, which include AB Subbaiah (Arjuna Awardee), Sabu Varkey (Olympian), Davinder Kumar (1998 Senior World Cup), Virender Singh (1997 Junior World Cup silver medalist), Dipika Murty (2006 World Cup) and Deepika (Arjuna Awardee, Olympian), have enrolled for the Hockey India coaching education pathway-level '1' coaching course 2021.

The four-day course, which commenced on Friday in New Delhi, will also be conducted in Bhubaneswar from February 3 to 6. The course will see over 100 candidates from various parts of the country undertaking the course.

This is the first coaching course being conducted on-ground since the Covid-19 pandemic began in March last year. Each of the candidates undertaking the course has to submit a negative COVID RT-PCR test report with the test taken within 72 hours of arrival at the venue of the course.

The candidates have been divided into four batches. The first batch is undertaking the Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Level '1' Coaching Course from January 29 to 30, while the second batch will undertake the course from January 31 to February 1 in the capital city.

The third batch will undertake the course in Bhubaneswar on February 3 and 4 while the final batch will undertake the course on February 5 and 6 in the same city.

Only those candidates, who have successfully passed the Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Level 'Basic' Coaching Course, are eligible to take part in the Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Level '1' Coaching Course 2021.

The course has been regularly conducted on an online platform in the last six months. Hockey India is planning to conduct more Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Level 'Basic' Coaching Courses in the upcoming months, encouraging many aspiring coaches to take up the course.

Speaking on participating in the Hockey India coaching education pathway-level '1' coaching course 2021, Subbaiah said, "The Coaching Education Pathway started by Hockey India is a very good program. I recommend all the young aspiring coaches of India, who want to pick up coaching seriously, to undergo the Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Level '1' Coaching Course.

"This is where one can learn all the modern techniques from the very experienced national coaches as well as former players, who have undergone FIH level coaching courses," he added.

Olympian and Arjuna Awardee Deepika said that she has learned how to utilise her experience as a player to coach young players at the grassroots level.

Each of the candidates' competencies will be assessed and only those candidates who successfully complete the Hockey India Level '1' Coaching Course on the basis of the assessment criteria, will be provided the necessary certification.