Trials loom even as Sonam Malik beats Sakshi Malik for third time

firoz mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Wrestler Sonam Malik might have defeated veteran Sakshi Malik thrice in as many meetings in little over than a year, but it's not enough to guarantee her a place in the national squad for the two Olympic qualifiers scheduled in April and May respectively.

The 7-5 win over the Rio Olympic bronze medallist in the 62kg final of the ongoing senior national wrestling championship on Saturday might have made Sonam crowd favourite, but the 18-year-old from Haryana still has to compete in the selection trials if she wishes to compete in the qualifiers.

"Olympics is a big event and we want to give an opportunity to everyone who is aspiring for it. More importantly, there is still some time for the qualifiers. So, we will organise selection trials in March after the Rome Ranking Series to select the best squad for the two qualifiers," Vinod Tomar, assistant secretary of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), told this daily. The WFI's dictate means every national gold medallist including Anshu Malik, who won 57kg final on Saturday beating Lalita, has to compete in the trials if he or she wishes to make it to the national squad for the qualifiers.

"Gold medallists of the nationals will represent the country in the Ranking Series scheduled in March, but for the Olympic qualifiers the grapplers, both male and female, have to clear trials," Tomar added.

Meanwhile, finals in the five weight categories — 50kg, 55kg, 57kg, 62kg and 72kg — were held in Agra on Saturday. Apart from Sonam and Anshu, Minakshi won the 50kg final, beating Henny Kumari while Anju won gold in 55kg, defeating Bunty. Pinki got the better of Naina in 72kg final to win the yellow metal. The bouts in the remaining five weight categories — 53kg, 59kg, 65kg, 68kg and 76 kg — will be held on Sunday.