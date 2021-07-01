STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

India's MP Jabir qualifies for Tokyo Olympics in 400 m hurdles

Jabir qualified through the World ranking quota where there are 14 spots available, the spokesman said.

Published: 01st July 2021 08:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2021 09:15 PM   |  A+A-

Hurdler MP Jabir

Hurdler MP Jabir

By PTI

KOCHI: Ace athlete of the Indian Navy, MP Jabir, has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in 400m hurdles after he clocked 49.78s to win gold at the recently concluded Inter-State Athletics Championships in Patiala, a Defence spokesman said here on Thursday.

Jabir qualified through the World ranking quota where there are 14 spots available, the spokesman said.

The 25-year-old Naval sailor hails from Malappuram, Kerala.

He is currently ranked 34th in the World Athletics' Road to Olympics rankings where 40 athletes qualify.

When he competes in the Tokyo Olympics, Jabir would be the first Indian male athlete to participate in the 400m hurdles in Olympics, he said.

P T Usha, the legendary athlete from Kerala, competed in the 400-metre hurdles at the Los Angeles Olympics.

That makes Jabir the second from the state to compete in the same event in the Olympics.

Jabir, POCOM(Tel), has participated in many National and International Athletic championships representing the Indian Navy and the Services earning many laurels.

The spokesman said the athlete is in the final stages of preparation for the Tokyo Olympics.

The Inter-State Meet was the last Olympic qualification event for the Tokyo Games.

In the absence of major tournaments due to restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Jabir's last competitive race was in 2019.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MP Jabir Tokyo Olympics Olympics 400m hurdles
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Nine countries in Europe accepting Covishield for travel: Sources
AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, and staff cut cakes during the inauguration of an event to celebrate National Doctors Day, at AIIMS, New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Not much data on Delta plus variant to suggest it causes more deaths: Delhi AIIMS director
Image for re/resentation
BCCC asks TV channels to exercise restraint on portrayal of gender-based violence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo| ANI)
Data, demographic dividend present huge opportunity; this decade to be 'India's techade': PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bride performs martial arts to spread self-defense awareness among girls | Tamil Nadu
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp