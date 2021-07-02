Government clears PV Sindhu's request for advanced recovery system

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Acting on world champion PV Sindhu's request, the government on Friday sanctioned the purchase of advanced recovery equipment, which will help her remain in best physical shape ahead of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

The approval came within 24 hours of the 2016 Olympic silver-medallist Indian shuttler's request, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said.

One of India's biggest medal hopes in Tokyo, Sindhu was thrilled.

"I am happy that it did not take even a day for the Sports Authority of India to approve my request for the recovery system," Sindhu said upon receiving the administrative sanction to procure the game ready recovery system.

"The clearance was really quick, and I will be able to place an order and procure it in time to take it with me to the Olympic Games," she added.

The system circulates ice water and delivers intermittent compression through specific wraps for an athlete's legs, arms, back and shoulders.

SAI did not specify the cost of the equipment.

It helps reduce an athlete's pain, spasm and swelling by cooling the affected areas.

The compression stimulates the flow of oxygenated blood.

"It will help me immensely after each long training session or match as it is a portable cold and compression recovery system," Sindhu said of the system that is rated better than conventional Rest-Ice-Compression-Elevation methods of recovery.

"Sometimes one gets exhausted and experience stiffness after matches. This will help in a quick and systematic recovery."

Sindhu claimed a historic silver medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics after losing to Carolina Marin in the gold medal match.