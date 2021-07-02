STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Government clears PV Sindhu's request for advanced recovery system

Acting on world champion PV Sindhu's request, the government sanctioned the purchase of advanced recovery equipment.

Published: 02nd July 2021 08:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2021 08:57 PM   |  A+A-

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Acting on world champion PV Sindhu's request, the government on Friday sanctioned the purchase of advanced recovery equipment, which will help her remain in best physical shape ahead of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

The approval came within 24 hours of the 2016 Olympic silver-medallist Indian shuttler's request, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said.

One of India's biggest medal hopes in Tokyo, Sindhu was thrilled.

"I am happy that it did not take even a day for the Sports Authority of India to approve my request for the recovery system," Sindhu said upon receiving the administrative sanction to procure the game ready recovery system.

"The clearance was really quick, and I will be able to place an order and procure it in time to take it with me to the Olympic Games," she added.

The system circulates ice water and delivers intermittent compression through specific wraps for an athlete's legs, arms, back and shoulders.

SAI did not specify the cost of the equipment.

It helps reduce an athlete's pain, spasm and swelling by cooling the affected areas.

The compression stimulates the flow of oxygenated blood.

"It will help me immensely after each long training session or match as it is a portable cold and compression recovery system," Sindhu said of the system that is rated better than conventional Rest-Ice-Compression-Elevation methods of recovery.

"Sometimes one gets exhausted and experience stiffness after matches. This will help in a quick and systematic recovery."

Sindhu claimed a historic silver medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics after losing to Carolina Marin in the gold medal match.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PV Sindhu
India Matters
The first case of the Delta Plus variant, classified as variant of concern, was detected in Katra township of Reasi district. (Representational Image)
'Delta Plus variant similar to predecessor, unlikely to cause third wave'
Beneficiaries register themselves to get a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | ANI)
India records 46,617 new Covid cases; national recovery rate crosses 97 per cent
Sirisha Bandla was born in Andhra Pradesh and grew up in Houston, Texas. (Screengrab)
Telugu-origin Sirisha Bandla to join Richard Branson on Virgin Galactic's next flight to space
Image of CPM supporters in Kerala used for representational purpose. (Photo | Bechu S , Online Desk)
It's time CPM rid itself of 'criminal' elements

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wildfire raging on the slopes of the mountain forced the evacuation of students from the University. (Photo | AP)
Full village in Canada burns due to wildfire, caused by extremely high temperature
The Central Drugs Standards Control Organization has approved the emergency use of monoclonal antibody cocktail. (Photo | Special arrangement)
COVID India: Price of antibody cocktail may drop to Rs 15,000 per dose
Gallery
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp