STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Japan PM warns of closed-door Olympics as COVID cases rise in Tokyo three weeks before games

Organisers decided last month to set a limit of 10,000 fans or half of each venue's capacity for events at the pandemic-postponed Games.

Published: 02nd July 2021 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2021 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

A guard, lower right, walks around a park being prepared for the Olympics and Paralympics Games in Tokyo (Photo | AP)

By AFP

TOKYO: Japan's prime minister warned that the Tokyo Olympics could be held behind closed doors, as virus cases rise in the city just three weeks before the Games begin.

Organisers decided last month to set a limit of 10,000 fans or half of each venue's capacity for events at the pandemic-postponed Games.

But Yoshihide Suga repeated cautions that spectators could be locked out of competitions if the situation worsens, with the government expected to extend anti-virus measures covering Tokyo as new cases climb.

"There is a possibility of there being no spectators" at the Games, Suga said Thursday. "We will act with the safety and security of the Japanese people as our top priority."

The Yomiuri Shimbun daily said Friday that spectators could be barred from events held in the evening or in large venues, citing unnamed sources.

The Yomiuri and other media said organisers are also likely to delay a ticket lottery for oversubscribed events, which was set to take place next Tuesday.

"Infections are rebounding in Tokyo and other places, and people are calling for prevention measures to be strengthened," the Yomiuri report said.

Covid-19 cases have been rising in Japan since a state of emergency was lifted last month and replaced with softer restrictions that are set to expire on July 11.

But the government is likely to extend them as early as next week, meaning they could still be in place when the Games open on July 23.

Up to 5,000 spectators are allowed at sporting events under the current measures, which also require restaurants and bars to close early.

Organisers were set to hold a lottery next Tuesday to allocate tickets for events that are oversubscribed under current attendance limits.

They need to reclaim around 900,000 of the 3.6 million tickets that are already spoken for, with reductions required in eight sports and the opening and closing ceremonies.

But uncertainty over attendance limits now means the lottery is likely to be postponed -- leaving some fans sweating on their places less than three weeks before the Games begin.

No more tickets will be sold and spectators from overseas have already been barred from attending.

Japan's virus outbreak has been less severe than in many countries, with around 14,800 deaths overall, but experts warn that another wave of cases could stretch medical services around the time of the Games.

Around 11 percent of the population is fully vaccinated so far.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yoshihide Suga Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020 Olympics 2020 Coronavirus COVID-19 Tokyo Lockdown
India Matters
The first case of the Delta Plus variant, classified as variant of concern, was detected in Katra township of Reasi district. (Representational Image)
'Delta Plus variant similar to predecessor, unlikely to cause third wave'
Beneficiaries register themselves to get a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | ANI)
India records 46,617 new Covid cases; national recovery rate crosses 97 per cent
Sirisha Bandla was born in Andhra Pradesh and grew up in Houston, Texas. (Screengrab)
Telugu-origin Sirisha Bandla to join Richard Branson on Virgin Galactic's next flight to space
Image of CPM supporters in Kerala used for representational purpose. (Photo | Bechu S , Online Desk)
It's time CPM rid itself of 'criminal' elements

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wildfire raging on the slopes of the mountain forced the evacuation of students from the University. (Photo | AP)
Full village in Canada burns due to wildfire, caused by extremely high temperature
The Central Drugs Standards Control Organization has approved the emergency use of monoclonal antibody cocktail. (Photo | Special arrangement)
COVID India: Price of antibody cocktail may drop to Rs 15,000 per dose
Gallery
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp