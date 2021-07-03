STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Aditi Ashok keeps alive chances of weekend action

Aditi Ashok, who shot 71 in the first round added a similar 71 in the second, with three birdies and as many bogeys.

Published: 03rd July 2021 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok (File Photo| AFP)

By PTI

THE COLONY: Indian golfer Aditi Ashok found a birdie on the closing 18th hole to keep her chances of making the weekend rounds alive at the Volunteers of America Classic in Texas on the LPGA Tour here.

Though she is even par with 71-71, Aditi, who lies T-62nd, will know her fate only when the rest of the field completes their round.

The Indian, who shot 71 in the first round added a similar 71 in the second, with three birdies and as many bogeys.

She birdied second, 11th and 18th and dropped shots on eighth, 12th and 15th.

Matilda Castren shot a 5-under 66 after a six-hour storm delay on Friday to take the lead in the suspended second round.

With the start of play delayed by lightning and rain, the 26-year-old from Finland, who won the LPGA Mediheal three weeks ago, had five birdies in the bogey-free round to reach 10 under at Old American.

More than one and a half inches of rain fell on the course.

Jeongeun Lee, the South Korean player who won the 2019 U.S. Women's Open, was 8 under with 64-70.

Jin Young Ko, the first-round leader after a 63, was also 8 under with 14 holes left.

Only half of the players were able to finish the round before dark.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aditi Ashok Volunteers Of America Classic
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Flying cars to be reality soon? Aircar makes historic inter-city flight
Stampede like situation at Covid-19 vaccination centre in Madhya Pradesh
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp