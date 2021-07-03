STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Big Green Egg Open: Tvesa Malik moves up to T-40th in Netherlands, Diksha Dagar T-59th

Tvesa Malik, after bogeys on the first two holes, parred eight in a row before getting birdies on 11th and 12th and again on 16th and 17th.

Golf

By PTI

AMHEM: Indian golfer Tvesa Malik was off to a troubled start with consecutive bogeys but closed superbly with four birdies on the back nine for a card of 1-under 71 that pushed her up the leaderboard at the Big Green Egg Open.

Tvesa, who was T-46th after the second round, moved to T-40 after 54 holes.

The other Indian in the fray, Diksha Dagar, who made the cut on the line, went out first and alone with a marker in the third round and shot 74 to be placed T-59th.

The two will have a chance to improve on their positions in the final round as they cement their berth for the season-ending Race to Costa Del Sol.

In between she bogeyed 14th.

Australia's Stephanie Kyriacou and Finland's Sanna Nuutinen both carded rounds of 65 to continue sharing the lead.

The two started the day on six-under-par but produced excellent rounds to finish on 13-under-par -- four strokes clear of third place.

Kyriacou got off to a superb start, rolling in four consecutive birdies on holes three through to six.

She made another four birdies on the back nine, only dropping a shot on 17.

Nuutinen carded a bogey-free third round to remain in a share of the lead alongside the Australian.

The Finn rolled in back-to-back birdies on the third and fourth holes, before making two more on eight and nine to keep pace with Kyriacou.

She finished her round with three birdies in her final six holes to stay at the top of the leaderboard.

Three-time LET winner Atthaya Thitikul carded a round of 67 which put her in solo third place on nine-under-par.

Austria's Christine Wolf, the 2019 Hero Indian Open winner, produced an excellent round of 66 to climb up the leaderboard and sit T4 for the tournament on six-under-par alongside Scotland's Kylie Henry.

