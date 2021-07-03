STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Olympics: Indian wrestlers to leave for Tokyo on July 26 or 27

IOA informed on Saturday that the first batch of the country’s Tokyo-bound athletes will leave by an Air India chartered flight on July 14.

Published: 03rd July 2021 09:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 09:47 PM   |  A+A-

Wrestling

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Firoz Mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Olympic-bound Indian wrestlers will not travel to Tokyo with other Indian athletes. Instead, they will head for the Japanese capital from their respective training bases either on July 26 or 27.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) informed on Saturday that the first batch of the country’s Tokyo-bound athletes will leave by an Air India chartered flight on July 14. The rest of the contingent will travel between July 16 and 19, said the IOA. However, the travel plan of wrestlers seems to be different.

At the moment, five Indian wrestlers — Bajrang Punia (65kg), Ravi Dahiya (57kg), Deepak Punia (86kg), Vinesh Phogat (53kg) and Anshu Malik (57kg) — are training abroad. The men grapplers are in Russia while their women counterparts are in Estonia. Anshu, along with coach Kuldeep Malik, is scheduled to return to the country on July 12. The other two qualified female wrestlers — Seema Bisla (50kg) and Sonam Malik (62kg) — have been training in the country.

Even though SAI has advised athletes training abroad to travel directly to Tokyo to minimise the risk of the contracting virus during transit, Anshu wanted to meet her parents before leaving for her maiden Games.

“Anshu and Kuldeep will leave Estonia on July 11 and reach India the next day. Vinesh, who is training with them, will fly to Hungary on July 11. They will follow the SOPs on reaching the country including uploading their health status for each of the seven days prior to departure,” a Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) official told this daily. “All of them will leave for Tokyo either on July 26 or 27 from their respective bases,” added the official. It was learnt that Anshu will be administered the second dose of Covid vaccination on reaching the country.

The Tokyo Games will be held from July 23 to August 8 with the wrestling competitions commencing on August 1.

Mirabai to fly out of US on July 15
Meanwhile, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, along with coach Vijay Sharma, will fly out of her training base in the USA on July 15 for Tokyo. They will head to the Games Villages directly on arrival. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian wrestlers Olympic wrestling wrestling Tokyo Olympics
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Flying cars to be reality soon? Aircar makes historic inter-city flight
Stampede like situation at Covid-19 vaccination centre in Madhya Pradesh
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp