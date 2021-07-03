STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Tokyo Olympics: Indian men's hockey team being ranked fourth is a great achievement, says Zafar Iqbal

Zafar Iqbal said the current Indian men's hockey team being ranked at the number four spot is in itself a great achievement.

Published: 03rd July 2021 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 04:32 PM   |  A+A-

Indian hockey legend Zafar Iqbal

Indian hockey legend Zafar Iqbal (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Hockey legend Zafar Iqbal has said the current men's hockey team being ranked at the number four spot is in itself a great achievement.

He also said that Tokyo Olympics will be a different kind of challenge and there will be no room for complacency.

"The men's team is ranked 4th in the world which in itself is a great achievement. I kept an eye on their performances in the tour against Argentina, where they played well. I just have to say that the Olympic atmosphere is very different from test games," said Iqbal in an official Hockey India release.

"There is no room for any slip ups or experiments here, and self-belief and self-determination in each player is going to be the most valuable traits for the team," he added.

Iqbal fondly remembers the victorious memories of the Indian men's hockey team's gold medal-winning campaign in the 1980 Moscow Olympics. Reminiscing about the glory, he said: "The memory of 1980 will remain with me forever. It was more than a personal achievement as it was such a big moment for the country as well. It was the 8th gold medal in hockey for the country, which is a record that will surely stand for a long long time."

"It was a tough campaign for us because most of the members in that team were young players and debutants at the Olympics. I believe only Vasudevan Baskaran and Bir Bahadur Chhetri had played in the 1976 Olympics previously. I remember that the final against Spain was a really difficult match. Mohammed Shahid was our key player in the final, and he played extraordinarily that day," he added.

Fondly nicknamed the 'Gentleman of Hockey', Zafar Iqbal had the prestigious distinction of being the flag bearer for the Indian Olympic contingent in the opening ceremony of the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics. He also led the men's hockey team as captain that year. While Iqbal had a distinguished playing career filled with many such highlights, he recalls one particular match as his fondest personal memory.

"I still remember the 1982 Champions trophy encounter against Pakistan in Holland. We were trailing 3-0 against our rivals in the early phase of that game, and we staged a huge comeback to win that game 5-4 in the end. Rajinder Singh Jr. scored 3 goals in that game to lead us to a memorable win. That was a beautiful feeling," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Games Zafar Iqbal Indian Hockey Hockey India
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Flying cars to be reality soon? Aircar makes historic inter-city flight
Stampede like situation at Covid-19 vaccination centre in Madhya Pradesh
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp