STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

PV Sindhu birthday: Jwala Gutta, Kiren Rijiju lead wishes for ace shuttler

Sindhu in 2019 created history again as she became the first Indian to win the prestigious badminton World Championships since its inception in 1977.

Published: 05th July 2021 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2021 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Badminton player Jwala Gutta and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju led the way in wishing ace shuttler PV Sindhu on her 25th birthday on Monday.

Over the course of her career, Sindhu has won medals at multiple tournaments including the Olympics, and on the BWF circuit including a gold at the 2019 World Championships.

"Happy happy birthday Sindhu.... Eat a lot of ice creams today," Jwala Gutta tweeted with an image of her and Sindhu.

Kiren Rijiju also took to Twitter to wish Sindhu. "Birthday greetings to India's first World Badminton Champion and Olympic Medalist @Pvsindhu1 I wish her good health and best wishes for the #Tokyo2020 Olympics. #Cheer4India."

PV Sindhu, currently ranked World No. 7, has steadily grown to become the face of Indian badminton in recent years. The silver medal at the Rio 2016 Olympics against Spain's Carolina Marin saw her become the first Indian badminton player to reach the final of the showpiece event.

Sindhu in 2019 created history again as she became the first Indian to win the prestigious badminton World Championships since its inception in 1977. She also equaled two-time Olympic gold medallist Zhang Ning's record of five medals at the event. In fact, even the colour of their medals are the same -- two bronze, two silver, and one gold.

"Birthday wishes to our champion @Pvsindhu1 Wishing her great success at #Tokyo2020 Send in your wishes #HappyBirthdaySindhu #badminton, " BAI Media also wished Sindhu.

Sindhu is currently aiming for Indian sporting immortality as she eyes her second Olympic medal when she takes the court at Tokyo 2020.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PV Sindhu birthday
India Matters
Social activist and preacher Father Stan Swamy (File Photo | PTI)
Stan Swamy breathes his last fighting for bail, people close to him cry institutional murder
(Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha)
Revisiting policies and programmes is no weakness
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
Increase in household debt stress worrying: SBI report
As India awaits the Third Wave, the lessons of the recent past could lay the groundwork for a new, caring world.
Love, Actually: The effects of the pandemic on human bonding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp