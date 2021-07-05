STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tokyo Olympics: Roger Federer to be part of Switzerland team

Federer is the only representative for the Swiss men's team. The women's team features Belinda Bencic and Viktorija Golubic, who are playing in the singles and doubles.

Published: 05th July 2021

Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer

Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer (Photo | AP)

By ANI

BERN: Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer has been selected for Tokyo Olympics 2020 by the Swiss Olympic Association on Monday. Federer will represent his nation in the men's singles tennis tournament and it will be his third Olympic Games.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion is currently playing at Wimbledon, taking on Lorenzo Sonego in the round of 16 game on Monday. Sonego will also be in Japan for the Summer Games, representing Italy.

The 39-year-old, who turns 40 the day the Games finish, won gold in doubles with partner Stan Wawrinka at Beijing 2008, and silver at London 2012 when he was beaten by Team GB's Andy Murray. Federer missed Rio 2016 due to a knee injury.

The tennis event at Tokyo 2020 starts on July 24 and finishes on August 1. It comprises men's and women's singles, men's and women's doubles, and mixed doubles.

116 Swiss athletes are traveling to the Olympic Games, which will take place in Tokyo from July 23. This is the largest delegation from Switzerland to the Summer Olympics since it was first held in 1896. 105 Swiss athletes took part in the Games in Rio de Janeiro five years ago.

