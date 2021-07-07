STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Going the extra half-mile: Retired Usain Bolt trains for 800-meter event

The new father of twins selected the 800 meters, a two-lap endeavor measured in minutes, not seconds, like he's more accustomed.

Published: 07th July 2021 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2021 03:13 PM   |  A+A-

Eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt of Jamaica (File | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Usain Bolt: 800-meter sprinter.

That's right, the now-retired world's fastest man is not only changing diapers these days but also distances as he makes a brief comeback for a promotional race.

The new father of twins selected the 800 meters, a two-lap endeavor measured in minutes, not seconds, like he's more accustomed.

The training has been grueling for the 100- and 200-meter world record-holder but has made him miss the action.

Sort of.

"When I go to the track and start training, then I don't miss it that much," cracked the 34-year-old Bolt, whose nearly 13-year reign as Olympic champion in the 100 and 200 will come to an end at the Tokyo Games.

"I'm excited to be training and just running and seeing what I can do."

Since his retirement in 2017, Bolt's life has involved making records ( he's a music producer ) and raising a family.

He and his partner, Kasi Bennett, recently welcomed twins, Saint Leo and Thunder, to their family (they also have a young daughter named Olympia Lightning ).

He also enjoys a good soccer match (he wants to meet French soccer standout Kylian Mbappé because "he's fast") and of course a well-run race, especially a distance event such as the 800.

Bolt's best time over two trips around the track is 2 minutes, 5 seconds, he said.

But he quickly added: "I did that in my track shoes. If I put the spikes on, I can make it under 2 minutes."

FYI, because he's all about world records: The top 800 time is 1:40.91, set by David Rudisha of Kenya at the 2012 London Games.

Bolt is undertaking the new distance in part for a promotion, and to simply put on those spikes again.

His opponent won't be on the track, either.

He is going up against a CarMax customer who is getting an instant online offer for a vehicle on their phone as Bolt speeds around his home track.

The July 13 "race" will be streamed on his Facebook page.

It may even be punctuated by his signature "Lightning Bolt" pose at the finish.

"I definitely miss it a little bit," Bolt said of the adrenaline rush from competing.

"I'm excited to be training and just running and seeing what I can do."

To prepare, he has been riding his Peloton bike and in training doing something he rarely used to do, circle the bend of the track and just keep on going.

He is running lap after lap.

"Just to get my legs ready for the lactic acid and my lungs for the air that I need," he explained.

Bolt believes he can still clock 10.2 seconds in the 100.

His coach thinks he might be closer to 10.4.

"I guess one day we'll test it out," said Bolt, who set his world records in the 100 (9.58) and 200 (19.19) at the 2009 world championships.

He insisted his return to a lane, though, isn't a sign that he's leaving the door open for a comeback.

"Definitely not," Bolt emphatically said.

"This is just a one-off challenge to see if I still got it."

"If? "I'm trying to be humble and cool," Bolt cracked.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Usain Bolt
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar (File Photo | EPS)
Remembering Dilip Kumar: The actor who grew with India as it evolved
While 13 members took oath in Hindi, two took in English. (Photo | ANI)
Cabinet Reshuffle: Harsh Vardhan, Ramesh Pokhriyal resign, fresh faces like Scindia, Rane show up
Gallery
Dilip Kumar was born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, in Peshawar, British India. In Peshawar, he grew up in a multi-religious neighbourhood along with his school friend and later his colleague in the Hindi film industry, Raj Kapoor. (File Photo | AP)
Dilip Kumar (1922-2021): A tribute to 'The First Khan'
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp