I will make a strong comeback, says injured Hima Das after missing Olympics

One of the most exciting talents in Indian athletics, Hima had sustained a hamstring injury while running 100m heats during the National Inter-State Athletics Championships last month.

Published: 07th July 2021 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2021 03:15 PM

Indian ace sprinter Hima Das

Indian ace sprinter Hima Das (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Star Indian sprinter Hima Das on Tuesday vowed to make a strong comeback in the major events next year after missing the Tokyo Olympics due to an injury.

The 21-year-old was forced to pull out of the 100m and 4x100m relay finals due to the injury.

She ran in the 200m final but finished fifth to miss out of the Tokyo Olympics.

"I will miss my first Olympics due to untimely injury when I was close to achieve the qualification standard in my new event 100m and 200m," Hima said in a post shared on her twitter handle.

"I would like to thank my coaches, support staff and my teammates for their continuous support. But I will make a strong comeback and looking forward to Commonwealth Games 2022, Asian Games 2022 and World Championship 2022."

Hima burst onto the scene after winning 400m gold in the World Junior Championships in Finland in 2018.

Besides winning an individual 400m silver, she was also a part of gold-winning women's 4x400m relay and mixed 4x400m relay teams in the 2018 Asian Games.

