STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Manny Pacquiao announces August 21 fight with Errol Spence Jr

Pacquiao, a senator in his native Philippines, admitted that he is taking a significant risk by fighting with Spencer in his comeback but, he said, he wanted a real fight.

Published: 12th July 2021 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

Manny Pacquiao

Philippine boxing idol Manny Pacquiao (File | AP)

By Associated Press

LOS ANGELES:  Manny Pacquiao and Errol Spence Jr. formally announced that they will fight on  August 21 in a bout pitting an eight-division world champion against one of the sport's most dominant current champions.

Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 KOs) and Spence (27-0, 21 KOs) will fight for Spence's WBC and IBF welterweight titles when they meet at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The 42-year-old Pacquiao is a senator in his native Philippines.

He hasn't fought since July 2019, when he beat Keith Thurman by split decision for his third consecutive victory.

At a news conference in Los Angeles, Pacquiao admitted he is taking a significant risk in returning against one of the top active fighters in boxing.

Pacquiao said he could have picked "a much easier fight compared to Errol Spence" for his comeback bout, but chose to take on the unbeaten 147-pound champion "because I want to give a good fight to the fans. I want a real fight."

The 31-year-old Spence will be in the ring for only the second time since October 2019, when he survived a single-car crash in which he was ejected from his Ferrari 488 Spider.

Spence was convicted of driving while intoxicated but received no jail time.

He returned last December to his native Dallas area with a unanimous decision over Danny Garcia.

Pacquiao has been stopped just once since 1999, but Spence said he won't enter the ring looking for a highlight-reel knockout.

Spence is 3 1/2 inches taller than Pacquiao, and his frame was significantly larger during their ceremonial faceoff.

"I definitely have the ability to finish him," Spence said.

"But for me, it's about winning the fight." 

The pay-per-view event will be telecast by Fox Sports.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manny Pacquiao Errol Spence Jr Boxing
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
July 8, 2021: Firefighters try to control the fire in Beckwourth Complex, in California's Plumas National Forest. The Beckwourth Complex fire began due to lightning strikes in the Plumas National Forest, triggering evacuations in northern California and i
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp