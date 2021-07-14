STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

'Cheer4India': Sports minister launches official song on Indian contingent at Tokyo Olympics 

Grammy Award winner composure A R Rahman and young singer Ananya Birla collaborated to present the official song of the Indian contingent for the Tokyo Olympics, titled Cheer4India: Hindustani Way.

Published: 14th July 2021 06:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Anurag Thakur briefs the press on Cabinet decisions, at the National Media Centre in New Delhi

Union Minister Anurag Thakur briefs the press on Cabinet decisions, at the National Media Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday launched the 'Cheer4India' song of the country's Olympic contingent and urged the public to wholeheartedly rally behind its athletes during the Tokyo Games.

Grammy Award winner composure A R Rahman and young singer Ananya Birla collaborated to present the official song of the Indian contingent for the Tokyo Olympics, titled Cheer4India: Hindustani Way.

"I urge all my countrymen to listen to the song, share it to fellow citizens and also cheer for the entire Indian contingent for the Tokyo Olympics to show that we are behind them," Thakur said.

He thanked Rahman and Ananya for composing the song in such difficult times of COVID-19 pandemic.

Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra said the launch of Team Indian official cheer song was a culmination of hard work by all the stakeholders in the last 18 months.

MoS (Sports) Nisith Pramanik, Sports Secretary Ravi Mittal, Sports Authority of India Director General Sandip Pradhan and IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta were also present on the occasion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian contingent Tokyo Olympics Cheer4India: Hindustani Way Ananya Birla A R Rahman Anurag Thakur
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, people watch the sunset over the skyline, with Burj Khalifa at right, in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Watch | World’s deepest pool opens in Dubai with ‘Sunken City’
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
You all are a reflection of new India: PM Modi to athletes | Tokyo Olympics
Gallery
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp