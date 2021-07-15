STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gant Ladies Open: Tvesa Malik, Diksha Dagar back in action in Finland

Diksha Dagar and Tvesa Malik are back in action at the Gant Ladies Open, the eighth event on the 2021 calendar of the Ladies European Tour.

Golf

For representational purposes

By PTI

TURKU: Diksha Dagar and Tvesa Malik, who had a superb outing in London last week, are back in action at the Gant Ladies Open, the eighth event on the 2021 calendar of the Ladies European Tour.

The event at the Aura Golf has two other Indians in the field in Astha Madan and Vani Kapoor, both regulars on their home Tour, the Hero Women's Pro Tour.

Dagar with two other pros, Olivia Cowan and Sarina Schmidt, won the Aramco Ladies Open in London, while Malik took her team to ninth place.

Dagar was also T-12 in individuals.

This week Olivia is not playing.

This season Dagar had a T-4 in Czech Ladies and won the Aramco Team event, while Malik had Top-10s in Ladies Italian Open, Jabra Ladies Open and at Aramco Ladies Team event.

This is only the second event for Vani in more than two years ago, while Madan is still trying to find her feet on the LET.

A lot of Finnish names will be teeing it up this week as the LET returns to Finland including Sanna Nuutinen.

Other Finnish stars in the field are Ursula Wikstrom, T2 at the 2021 Ladies Italian Open.

Norwegian Marianne Skarpnord had an excellent week at the Aramco Team Series - London when her team finished second in the team event, and she won the individual competition.

Also teeing up this week is Thailand's Atthaya Thitikul who won her third LET title a few weeks ago at the 2021 Tipsport Czech Ladies Open and came close to adding another victory last week in London.

